Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 8 – 18 February 2022

IDP Response

In response to new waves of displacement, UNHCR's protection partner in Taizz is assessing newly displaced families to identify needs and provision of assistance. UNHCR's partner Yemen Women Union also reported new displacement from Al Hudaydah and Taizz governorates to Ibb governorate. UNHCR and partners’ monitoring teams conducted field visits to Dhi As Sufal district to respond to these new arrivals. Moreover, UNHCR's response to newly displaced families continued in Taizz and Ibb. UNHCR, through h DEEM, responded to 36 newly displaced families in Taizz and Ibb governorate this week through Tamdeen Youth Foundation.

During the reporting period, UNHCR's partner Yemen Al Khair for Relief and Development (YARD) continued to follow up with the Civil Registration Authority (CRA) branch office in Al-Jawf on the finalization of the 1000 IDs targeted in 2021. As of 14 February, 773 IDs completed the administrative process pending issuance, 590 people received the national number, while 503 IDs were physically issued.

On 7 February, UNHCR's partner DEEM conducted capacity-building sessions for focal points from the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA), the de facto authority’s agency responsible for the management and coordination of IDPs humanitarian response and IDP sites’ community committees. The sessions mainly focused on camp coordination and management (CCCM) objectives at IDP hosting sites, CCCM coordination mechanisms, including multi-sectoral referrals and the main tasks and responsibilities of community committees and local authorities in IDP hosting sites. Moreover, on 13 February, the CCCM sub-national cluster conducted a capacity-building training for the CCCM partners (IOM, TYF, DEEM, and Yemen Family Care Association). The training focused on introducing CCCM strategies, CCCM minimum activities and indicators, eviction threat protocols, community committee roles and responsibilities, site maintenance recommendations, and equipping CCCM partners with the referral system.

Refugee Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR Partners, Nahda Makers Organization (NMO) and Society for Humanitarian Solidarity continued distributing general hygiene kits to 1,024 refugee families accounting for 4,451 individuals out of the total refugees' residents in Kharaz camp (2,316 refugee families accounting for 9,640 individuals). The kits aim at enhancing good hygiene practices among refugees in the camp to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, especially during the current wave in the south.

UNHCR and partner Human Access opened the reproductive health clinic facility in Kharaz camp during the reporting period. The new clinic aims to provide reproductive health services for camp-based refugees and residents from around the camp.