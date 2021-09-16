Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 8 - 15 September 2021

Highlights

From 5 to 9 September, UNHCR-led CCCM and Protection clusters and NRC trained 30 staff members of the Executive Unit, the IDP coordinating body of the IRG in Aden, in critical humanitarian issues.

On 7 September, UNHCR, through the Sub-National CCCM Cluster, conducted a field mission to Al Dhale'e government to meet with the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA), the IDP response coordinating entity in the North and visit three IDP hosting sites.

During the reporting period, escalation of conflict in Hudaydah, Marib and Ibb triggered new displacements and increased needs.

On 9 September, the Education Office Administration in Mukalla issued a memo instructing schools to authorize refugees holding a refugee ID card issued by the Immigration Passport Naturalization Authority to enrol in school.