Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 5 to 12 April 2022

Key Figures:

23.4 million people in need

Over 4.3 million internally displaced

Up to 1.6 million displaced Yemenis living across 2,300 hosting sites

29,760 individuals (4,960 families) newly displaced in 2022

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

82,868 refugees

12,947 asylum-seekers

Funding:

USD 291.3 M required for 2022 operations

IDP Response

UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, visited Sana’a for the first time since his appointment last year. The SE arrived in Sana’a on 11 April with the aim of engaging the DFA on implementing and strengthening the recent truce agreement. UNHCR continues supporting extremely vulnerable displaced individuals in lifethreatening situations through emergency cash assistance. During the reporting period, UNHCR assisted 32 individuals in Ibb and Sa’ada at critical protection risk with emergency cash assistance (ECA), ECA represents an exceptional emergency measure implemented by UNHCR through its partners to provide one-off cash assistance to address an immediate life-threatening situation. ECA targets mainly individuals in life-threatening medical conditions, with immediate impact on families’ capacities to access basic needs; victims of international humanitarian law violations; loss or serious damage to shelter caused by conflict-related incidents; families at imminent risk of eviction or evicted; single women HH with no other forms of family or community support, to mitigate immediate and acute protection risks such as being unable to meet their immediate basic needs and resorting to harmful coping mechanisms. ECA is considered when the conditions for the disbursement of multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) and rental subsidy (RS) cannot be immediately made available, due to time constraints or other impediments.

Multiple awareness raising sessions on fire mitigation conducted in IDP sites countrywide during the period under review. Following a recent fire incident in and IDP site in Marib Governorate, UNHCR and partners have intensified the delivery of fire mitigation awareness raising sessions in sites throughout the country. As the summer season is approaching, fire incidents associated with gas leaks, electrical overload, unattended cooking, and others are expected to abound at IDP sites.

UNHCR continues distributing emergency shelter kits and core relief items to displaced Yemenis in several locations across Yemen. During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed core relief items to 140 families (some 840 individuals) in Mukalla City in Hadramaut Governorate, and to 1,746 families (some 9,849 individuals) in Marib Governorate. In addition, UNHCR and shelter cluster partners distributed 370 emergency shelter kits, 1,025 sets of core relief items and 95 enhanced emergency shelter kits to newly displaced IDPs in Hudaydah Governorate, benefitting close to 9,000 individuals.

Refugee Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR and partner INTERSOS reviewed and endorsed the provision of specialized services to close to 150 refugees and asylum-seekers with special needs, including referrals to medical services and cash support. In addition, last week 50 refugee children with disabilities and members of the host community benefitted from recreational and sports activities in Kharaz Refugee Camp in Lahj Governorate. This included activities aiming at enhancing and expanding their social, cognitive, emotional and physical abilities.