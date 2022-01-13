Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 4 - 13 January 2022

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Up to 1.6 million displaced Yemenis living across 2,200 hosting sites

3,468 individuals (578 families) newly displaced in 2022

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

129,718 refugees

12,589 asylum-seekers

IDP Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR partner Jeel Al Bina responded to new arrivals in Jabal Ras district in Hudaydah, providing 264 new IDP families with core relief items. Moreover, the construction of Tehama Emergency Shelter Kits continued in Bajil, Al-Marawiah districts (Hudaydah governorate) and Kuaydinah, Bani Qais districts (Hajjah governorate), with 2,471 units already completed. In Aden, two UNHCR partners distributed core relief items to 1,672 IDP families during the first week of January 2022 alone.

As a part of site maintenance projects under CCCM, UNHCR, through its partner, constructed five community facilities in IDP hosting sites in Dhamar governorate in early January, benefiting nearly 770 IDP families.

These facilities will hold coordination meetings and focus group discussions with sites' community committees, awareness sessions, recreational activities for children, and other activities by other partners, such as vaccination and registration activities. This project is in response to humanitarian actors and IDPs in sites—particularly women and children— informing of exposure to extreme weather conditions during activities.

UNHCR partners Jeel Al Bina and Rawabi Al Nahda Developmental Foundation (RADF) continued to follow up on issuance of ID cards for displaced Yemenis in Al Hudaydah. Starting December 2021, 2,200 individuals completed the administrative and technical process, 271 individuals received their national numbers, and 170 IDs have been issued to date.

As part of a recent quick impact project (QIP), a park in Bani Al Harith district of Amanat Al Asimah governorate was rehabilitated benefitting 1,000 IDP families (some 6,000 individuals), providing IDP children with an outlet to reduce the anxiety they experience due to conflict and displacement. The project engaged IDPs trained on the required works before the rehabilitation. In addition to benefitting IDP children and their families, this intervention provided IDPs with an incomegenerating opportunity to support their families. The project also used recycled materials including used tires, making a positive step towards sustainability. UNHCR also concluded several QIPs in Ibb, in areas including water management, access to learning and rehabilitation of road and infrastructure.