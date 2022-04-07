Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 29 March to 5 April 2022

Highlights

UNHCR welcomes the announcement of a two-month truce in Yemen. On 1 April, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced that the Internationally Recognized Government, the Saudi-led Coalition and the de facto authorities had agreed to a two-month countrywide truce, including cross-border attacks, coming into effect on 2 April.

UNHCR has distributed more than $8 million in cash assistance since the beginning of the year, benefiting over 300,000 individuals. So far, 42,900 IDP families (some 282,000 individuals) and 8,135 refugee families (close to 20,000 individuals) have benefitted from UNHCR cash assistance in 2022.

UNHCR continues distributing core relief items to newly displaced Yemenis. During the reporting period, UNHCR partner SHS distributed core relief items to 120 families in Shabwah and Hadramaut governorates, and mosquito nets to 240 families in Al Modhalal IDP site in Shabwah governorate.

Fuel shortages and rise in prices continue challenging IDPs’ access to Community Centres (CC) as well as partners’ ability to conduct mobile missions.

During the reporting period, UNHCR finalized the installation of solar lighting in several IDP sites across Yemen to improve the living conditions of vulnerable displaced families.