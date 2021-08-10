Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 29 July - 6 August 2021

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

46,086 individuals (7,681 families) newly displaced in 20211

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

129,007 refugees

11,675 asylum-seekers

Funding:

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR’s partner in Hudaydah, Jeel Al Bina, conducted rapid needs assessments targeting families affected by recent heavy rains and floods in Al Hudaydah governorate. Findings show 136 families were affected by recent extreme weather across seven sites, all of whom will be assessed and provided with emergency shelter and core relief items (CRIs). At least 288 internally displaced families in Sana’a and 155 families in Dhamar were also affected by the floods across multiple hosting sites in both governorates. All were provided with plastic sheeting to reinforce their shelter units, pending further assistance and interventions.

UNHCR also received reports of a strong storm affecting IDP families in Al Jawf governorate. The storm reportedly impacted some 27 IDP families in Haleef IDP site, where findings from a rapid needs’ assessment shared by UNHCR’s partner Yemen Al Khair for Relief and Development Foundation found that 90 per cent of families living at the site were in urgent need of shelter assistance and CRIs. UNHCR is following up closely to ensure a timely response to support affected families.

In July, the Camp Coordinator and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster reported several fires had destroyed 14 tents in multiple IDP sites in Marib. Affected residents suffered minor injuries but significant damage to property. UNHCR provided all affected families with replacement shelters and non-food items (NFIs) through partner Society for Humanitarian Solidarity. Although most fires are believed to have resulted from faulty wiring or cooking accidents, the root causes have yet to be determined.