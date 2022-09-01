Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 28 July to 4 August 2022

IDP RESPONSE

As heavy rains, floodings and sandstorms continue, UNHCR and partners are assessing the affected households and coordinating to provide an adequate response throughout the country. 1,881 displaced families in several IDP sites in Dhamar and Albayda governorates were assessed, and 21 shelters were found fully damaged. In Marib, over 730 shelters were either totally or partially affected. In Sa’ada province, 200 households in six hosting sites were referred to IOM and partners for a coordinated response through the distribution of Emergency Shelter Kits. In Sana’a Governorate, the 2,279 affected households were referred to Cluster partners for their intervention.

During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed Core relief items (CRIs) to around 3,425 IDP families and their hosts around (23,975 individuals) in Marib, Al Hudaydah, and Sa’ada governorates. Furthermore, UNHCR field partners identified the shelter and NFIs needs of 1,665 IDP families (newly arrived and in protracted displacement, rural and urban areas) as well as assessed the vulnerable cases amongst the host communities in Sa’ada, Shabwah, Hadramout, and Al Dhale’e governorates. The findings of the assessments show that CRIs and shelter assistance remain a priority for displaced populations. UNHCR will release the required items in coordination with the Shelter and NFI Cluster and relevant stakeholders.

UNHCR finished the rehabilitation of two wells in Barat Al-Anan district of Al-Jawf governorate. Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) as one of UNHCR’s key interventions to support peaceful existence, social cohesion and improved living conditions of vulnerable displaced populations and their host communities. QIPs are implemented through an area-based approach which allow for multi-sectoral support and engagement through multiple stakeholders, and which takes into consideration the entire population living in a specific geographic area and their high needs.

The fifth batch of distribution of cash assistance (MPCA, Rental Subsidies and Winterization cash) to IDPs continues, with 17,280 households reached in the north of Yemen and 6,362 in the south. 5,512 new socio-economic assessments were conducted during the reporting period in the country. This brings the total number of households assessed in Yemen to 121,629 since the start of the year.