Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 28 December 2021 - 6 January 2022

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Up to 1.6 million displaced Yemenis living across 2,200 hosting sites

157,362 individuals (26,227 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

129,718 refugees

12,589 asylum-seekers

Funding

USD 291.3 M required for 2021 operations

USD 7.7 M received as of 4 January 2022

IDP Response

New displacements were recorded in Al Jawf governorate following increased hostilities during the reporting period between the de facto authorities (DFA) and the internationally recognised government (IRG) and Saudi-led Coalition (SLC). Local organizations in Al Jawf warned of a wave of displacement in the north of the governorate after bombing targeted IDP sites. UNHCR and partners are responding to the needs of those newly displaced, estimated at over 1,100 families (some 6,600 individuals). Close to 1,000 families have received enhanced emergency shelter kits and some 700 core relief items. However, as more displacements may occur in the next days, the lack of stock currently represents a challenge to respond to the new influx, affecting the immediate response.

Ongoing distribution of core relief items (CRIs) in Marib governorate. During the reporting period, UNHCR and partners reached a total of 233 families (some 1,284 individuals) with CRIs. In 2021, more than 19,300 families were reached in Marib alone (representing some 110,000 individuals). Needs on the ground continue to expand as more than 4,500 families have been registered as in need of CRIs and shelter kits by the Shelter and NFI Cluster.

Pending final year-end figures, UNHCR distributed more than $72 M in cash assistance in 2021, reaching close to 1.4 million individuals. The majority of beneficiaries were internally displaced Yemenis who are four times more likely of experiencing hunger than general population. The primary modality of assistance was through multi-purpose cash assistance, followed by rental subsidies.

During the reporting period, UNHCR and partners completed seven quick impact projects (QIPs) in Sa’ada governorate, including the installation of solar powered lights for an IDP hosting site and the rehabilitation of six boreholes powered with solar energy to pump water. Further QIPs are ongoing in Sa’ada and will be finalized soon, including the rehabilitation of two classrooms for two different schools. Moreover, UNHCR continued training and livelihood-support activities in other governorates. In Al Hudaydah, some 30 women received training and materials to produce and sell incense, while another 20 women received sewing kits.

Refugee Response

With UNHCR support, over 1,200 refugees, asylum-seekers and Yemeni nationals received healthcare support during the reporting period. UNHCRsupported clinics in Basateen and Kharaz refugee camp in Aden and Lahj provided care to 1,211 individuals. Febrile illness and upper respiratory tract infection continued to be the leading cause of out-patient consultation. A total of 26 individuals needing emergency secondary health care were referred to advanced health. About 207 individuals received reproductive health services and some 120 persons with disabilities received physiotherapy services. COVID-19 awareness-raising activities further reached over 4,500 people in Aden and Hadramaut governorate as well as in Kharaz refugee camp.

Special thanks to our major donors for 2021: Germany | Qatar | Iceland | Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development And major donors of unearmarked contributions to UNHCR: Norway | Sweden | Other Private Donors | Netherlands | Denmark | United Kingdom | Ireland | Belgium | Italy.