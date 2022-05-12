Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 28 April to 12 May 2022

IDP Response

During the reporting period, heavy rains accompanied by snowfall affected the population in Rabu’a area in Al-Hanashat, Nihm district, in Sana’a governorate, including 47 returning IDP households. Torrential rains moved unexploded ordnance (UXO) and mines into the roads and farms, while the falling snow damaged the crops of families residing in the area. This exacerbated the hardship of households living in temporary shelters and war-damaged houses. Affected households are set to be visited by the Yemeni General Union of Sociologists, Social Workers and Psychologists (YGUSSWP) to assess damages and risks. Similar consequences of the rainy season and floods were observed in Al Jawf governorate. The Executive Unit of Marib has notified families in IDP sites to be aware of any odd objects on the ground.

On 1 May, a fire incident occurred in an IDP site in Marib Al Wadi district. Five displaced families were affected, as all their belongings were burned, including their temporary tents. The cause of the fire remains unknown. UNHCR’s implementing partners, Society for Humanitarian Solidarity and Field Medical Foundation, have responded to the affected families and adequately covered their needs. Moreover, on 2 May, another fire incident occurred in Jaw Al-Naseem Al-Gharbi site at Marib Al Wadi district due to a gas cylinder explosion. The incident affected four displaced families who lost their tents and belongings and seven million YER, which was supposed to be donated to orphans. A woman suffered some minor burns because of the fire.

The Jeel Al Bena Association for Humanitarian Development (JAAHD) camp management team has completed training for almost 100 out of 150 community volunteers in Jabal Ras, At Tuhayta, Al Hujjelah, Bura’a districts in Al Hudaydah, Al Mahweet, and Raymah governorates. The training focused on the working mechanism represented by the tri-cluster approach and specifically CCCM and protection activities, community participation, and integration in providing services.

Refugee Response

On 5 May 2022, IOM and UNHCR held a joint discussion focused on the need for the immediate resumption of the Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme to Somalia. During the two years that the programme has been on hold due to COVID-19, some 2,200 Somalis have registered their intentions to return to Somalia, including 700 individuals who have signed the Voluntary Return Forms. During the meeting, it was agreed that both organizations would investigate having the element of nationality checks under IOM responsibility. Both organizations will also work on details of the potential route and complete logistical verifications allowing the first returns to start in June 2022. The SOPs on ASR are under review by both UNHCR and IOM technical teams and should be completed by the end of May 2022. A target of 600 returns is projected for 2022.