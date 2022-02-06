Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 25 January - 3 February 2022.

IDP Response

With the ongoing conflict and resulting displacements, the deficit for essential shelter assistance continues to grow. As of the end of 2021, 1,130 households in Marib governorate still needed 1,450 shelter kits. Thus far, in 2022, a further gap of 820 shelter kits has expanded the deficit to 2,270 shelter kits required for distribution. UNHCR partner Society for Humanitarian Solidarity (SHS) distributed core relief items to 1,052 displaced families (6,036 individuals) during the reporting period, including 446 households in Marib Al Wadi district and 589 HHs in Marib City.

Additionally, 17 families in Sirwah were referred by the site management team and assisted accordingly. Since January this year, 2,358 families have been assisted by UNHCR's through partner SHS.

The severe fuel crisis has dramatically increased fuel prices and caused an extreme shortage in the market. This is having an impact on UNHCR partners' ability to implement certain activities, especially in remote field areas, in addition to making it difficult for IDPs to move and access services.

UNHCR Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) partner SHS distributed 112 fire kits at SHS-managed IDP sites Al-Soweiyda and Al-Somaya.

An additional 62 kits will be distributed to other SHS-managed sites within the upcoming days. Fire drills were conducted, with 111 men and two women trained on the safe use and storage of the equipment. Volunteers will provide fire-safety awareness sessions for the IDPs in their sites/blocks. The intervention aims to mitigate the impacts of repeated fire incidents in IDPs’ tents due to unsafe practices, such as open fire cooking and using candles. Each volunteer received a 10-kilogram fire extinguisher, a safety helmet, a safety jacket, and a fire blanket.

Refugee Response

The distribution of winter cash assistance for refugees commenced on 25 January, targeting some 7,000 recipients. So far, 5,200 recipients have received their winter cash assistance. Following Shelter Cluster criteria applicable to IDPs, this oneoff distribution was granted to all registered refugees and asylum-seekers in contact with UNHCR and living at a certain altitude, including those extremely vulnerable. The main aim was to support refugees to meet additional wintertime expenditures.

Meanwhile, the regular cash assistance distribution commenced on 10 January 2022 and is still ongoing, with 1,006 refugees and asylum-seekers targeted as beneficiaries. So far, close to 900 recipients have received their cash.