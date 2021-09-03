Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 24 August - 3 September 2021

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Up to 1 million displaced Yemenis living across

1,700 hosting sites

52,536 individuals (8,756 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 76 per cent of the total IDP population

129,174 refugees

11,800 asylum-seekers

Funding:

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

UNHCR assisted 53,549 IDP families (some 337,464 individuals) with multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA) across 19 governorates between May – July 2021. The programme targeted displaced families residing across 49 districts classified as being on the verge of famine (IPC4+). To ensure long-term support, the majority of families received assistance to cover multiple months. UNHCR conducted regular post-distribution monitoring (PDM) exercises—the last one in July—to evaluate how the cash assistance contributed to reducing food insecurity. Results from May showed an improvement across all major indicators compared to PDM conducted in April, confirming a clear link between cash and famine prevention (i.e. food is available in Yemen but not accessible due to poverty levels amongst the IDP population). This was evidenced by the improvement in food consumption scores.

The PDM also revealed a notable drop in harmful coping mechanisms, demonstrating a link between cash and protection. Only 22 per cent of respondents remained in critical need of assistance, a 61 per cent improvement since April.

This week, UNHCR partner Jeel Al Bina began the construction of 1,310 Tehama Emergency Shelter Kits (TESKs) in Abs district, Hajjah governorate.

Partner Rawabi Al Nahdah will profile a further 2,625 families (15,750 individuals) in Hajjah to plan for future delivery of TESKs.

UNHCR continues to lead efforts to ensure access to clean water for some 70,000 individuals, including refugees in Basateen, Aden Governorate. On 26 August, UNHCR completed the installation and testing of three motorised water wells. The wells will be connected to a communal water tank to supply homes, schools, and clinics in Basateen with clean water for household use.