Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 23 - 30 September 2021

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Up to 1.2 million displaced Yemenis living across 1,800 hosting sites

67,116 individuals (11,186 families) newly displaced in 20211

Children and women represent up to 76 per cent of the total IDP population

129,337 refugees

11,971 asylum-seekers

Funding: USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response UNHCR is pleased to announce that a Yemeni organization, Jeel Albena Association for Humanitarian Development (JAAHD), has been announced as the winner for the 2021 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award by the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, after being selected from a pool of 205 nominations worldwide. Each year, the Nansen Refugee Award recognizes a person or group that goes above and beyond the call of duty to help those displaced. Jeel Albena has been recognized for its assistance in providing shelters that rely on the participation of both displaced and host communities and which use locally, naturallysourced materials (notably Khazaf – palm leaves) to build sustainable and environmentally-friendly shelters. UNHCR hopes the award will shed light on the plight of forcibly displaced families, those who host them, and the overall impact of the conflict on the humanitarian situation in Yemen, as well as the commendable work of our partners in responding to those forcibly displaced by conflict. More detailed information about JAAHD can be found on the following YouTube video as well as on UNHCR - From Yemenis, for Yemenis JAAHD explainer and المفوضية السامية لألمم المتحدة لشؤون الالجئين- من اليمنيين .لليمنيين .عن جمعية جيل البناء للتنمية اإلنسانية

UNHCR continues to expand its cash assistance programme and position the agency as the main cash actor assisting displaced populations in Yemen. So far in 2021, the Operation has distributed USD 58.2 M in cash assistance, reaching over 166,000 extremely vulnerable families (more than a million individuals).

UNHCR continues efforts to halt evictions and support long-term and sustainable shelter solutions for displaced populations. With the support of UNHCR, the Executive Unit of the Government of Yemen in the south, signed agreements with landlords of five IDP sites in Abyan and Taizz during last week, extending their period of accommodation on the sites from two to ten years, while allowing over 400 families (some 1,800 individuals) to remain in their current shelters.

As intensified clashes generate new displacement in Marib governorate, UNHCR continues to provide core relief items (CRIs) and shelter support to those who need it most urgently. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to over 10,600 families (60,000+ individuals) and emergency shelter kits to more than 3,000 households (some 25,000 individuals).

Refugee Response

Support to refugee education activities continue across several governorates in Yemen. During the reporting period, UNHCR and partners distributed school supplies and provided help to teachers in Kharaz refugee camp in Lahj governorate to support learning during the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year.