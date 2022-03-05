Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 22 February - 5 March 2022

IDP Response

UNHCR observed a drop in the internally displaced people's (IDP) attendance at community centres, most likely due to the increase in transportation prices associated with fuel shortages. In Sa'adah, for example, nearly 50% of attendees, particularly those who had follow-up sessions, have not shown up to the centres, a significant difference when compared to last month.

UNHCR has supported over 15,260 internally displaced families with cash assistance (mainly in multipurpose cash assistance and rental subsidies) so far in 2022 out of the initial1 planned target of 42,000 households. On 24 February 2022, UNHCR launched cash distribution in Sana'a hub. Some 8,830 IDP households are targeted by the first cash distribution batch of 2022, out of which 2,974 households received their cash assistance while the remaining are expected to receive it in the coming days. Another 3,447 families received cash assistance in Al-Dhale'e, Ibb, and Taizz governorates, 692 in Sa'adah and 2,355 in Al Jawf governorate. Of note, UNHCR's partner Sustainable Development Foundation reported that demand for cash assistance has peaked since fuel shortage has significantly driven up the prices of basic needs (such as flour, rice and sugar). The fuel crisis continues to be a stifling challenge facing civilians and humanitarian actors.

Together with Marib Executive Unit, and in partnership with the Office of Education, UNHCR CCCM partner Society for Humanitarian Solidarity (SHS) identified locations to construct schools at the Al Somaya site in Al Wadi district. The locations were identified in coordination with site residents to ensure that the designated areas were easily accessible. The first school is currently under construction, and another four schools will follow, with 40 classrooms expected to accommodate more than 4,530 school-aged children.