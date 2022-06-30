Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 21 to 30 June

IDP Response

0n 22 June, UNHCR conducted a field mission to launch the non-food items (NFI) distribution in Raymah governorate, targeting 589 displaced families.

Furthermore, UNHCR led a joint mission together with the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) and Jeel Al Bina (JAAHD), UNHCR's shelter partner in Al Hudaydah to launch NFI distributions in Jabal Ras district targeting 1,290 families who were forced to flee their homes due to conflict.

On a related note, the impact of the Mahram issue was observed during the NFI distribution in Jabal Ras. JAAHD's female staff were not allowed to stay overnight in a hotel in Jabal Ras despite their Mahrams accompanying them. In response,

UNHCR's Senior Field Coordinator has addressed this issue to the Head of SCMCHA in Al Hudaydah.

The Legal Unit supported the commemoration of World Refugee Day in partnership with the MRISC, which took place at Sana'a University, and was attended by UNHCR's Senior Management and Protection. At the opening, the rector of Sana'a University was present, and he indicated in his opening remarks that undergraduate slots would be made available to refugees in all fields of study. The head delivered a session of MRISC and another by the Dean of the Faculty of Shari'a and Law. The last session was dedicated to refugees, where four presented their background stories, touching on the persecution they suffered from, the flight to Yemen, and their stay in Yemen. The audience, mostly law students at the undergraduate and master's levels, was intrigued by the stories of the refugees. In the end, the Legal Unit made a brief intervention, explaining the concepts of international protection and UNHCR's mandate.

Based on the flood preparedness assessment for 2022, it is expected that 70% of IDP sites in Taizz will be affected by the rain this year. The sites host about 666 displaced families. 30% of which will be exposed to more severe floods than others.

In the Ibb governorate, comparing the average precipitation in 2021, about 2,200 households will be affected by heavy monsoon rainfall. About 1,000 of them are IDPs.

UNHCR partners Tamdeen Youth Foundation and DEEM conducted technical assessments for 30 IDP sites in Ibb and Taizz exposed to severe floods. The partners came up with short to long-term interventions as part of UNHCR's flood mitigation measure.

OCHA announced tentative envelopes for the first standard allocation of the Yemen Humanitarian Pool Fund for 2022 for all clusters, including UNHCR-led tri-clusters (Protection $4.5M, CCCM $4M, Shelter/NFI $6M). The clusters submitted their priorities, and the endorsement is scheduled for the Humanitarian Coordinator Team meeting on 5 July. Moreover, the Shelter Cluster contingency plan for 2022 was finalized during the reporting period, and the technical working group of the Shelter Cluster was reactivated with a focus on reviewing guidance for shelter rehabilitation (IDP returns), emergency shelter, shelter maintenance and flood mitigation. In early July, the cluster team will visit Al Jawf to review IDP returns and shelter rehabilitation.