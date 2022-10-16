Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 20 August to 31 August 2022

Key Figures:

23.4 million people in need

Over 4.3 million internally displaced

Up to 1.6 million displaced Yemenis living across 2,300 hosting sites

50,976 individuals (8,496 families) newly displaced in 20222

Children and women represent up to 79% of the total IDP population

84,119 Refugees

14,186 Asylum-Seekers

Funding:

USD 291.3 M required for 2022 operations

IDP RESPONSE

UNHCR and its partner SHS provided Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFIs) to 2,103 households (approximately 11,148 individuals) affected by floods. Distributions targeted refugees, internally displaced persons, and vulnerable host communities in several areas in Marib governorate.

UNHCR and its partner NMO distributed Core Relief Items (CRIs) to 871 displaced households, accounting for 5,111 individuals, in Shabwah, Aden, Abyan, Ta'iz, and Al Hodeidah governorates, In addition, UNHCR distributed Emergency Shelter Kits (ESKs) to 302 displaced families whose shelter conditions were precarious in Abyan, Shabwah, Hadramawt, and Al Hodeidah governorates. UNHCR, through its partner Migration, Refugees and IDPs Studies Centre (MRISC) in Sana’a, organized a training session for 35 staff journalists and media professionals between 30-31 August 2022. The workshop provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and information on protection and asylum.

UNHCR and its partner YDF launched activities in the women's Sweets and Pastry industry. Twenty internally displaced and vulnerable women from their host communities in Sa'dah governorate will be supported in gaining specific skills.

REFUGEE RESPONSE

UNHCR Resettlement unit facilitated exit visas and coordinated arrangements for the departure of eight refugees. The distribution of school uniforms and student kits continued in the Kharaz refugee camp for the students in primary and secondary schools. A total of 2,137 students (1,038 girls and 1,099 boys) in primary schools have received their school uniforms and kits. A total of 367 students (192 boys and 175 girls) in secondary school have received their school kits. For the launch the 2022-2023 school year, UNHCR in collaboration with the principals of the two schools in Basateen organized an event at Basateen Schools for Boys attended by UNHCR, the Principal of Basateen School, a representative of the Somali community, a representative of the Office of Education and 30 refugee students with their parents.