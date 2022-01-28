Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 18 – 28 January 2022

IDP Response

UNHCR is gravely concerned by the increasing impact of the conflict on civilians in Yemen. During the past weeks, the escalation of the conflict has caused extensive harm to the civilian population and has damaged public infrastructures, including some that are necessary for the survival of civilians. Recent airstrikes have impacted a detention facility, a water reservoir, telecommunications buildings and other public infrastructure. As the Protection Cluster Lead Agency, UNHCR continues to advocate for the respect of basic principles of International Humanitarian Law to limit harm to civilians and civilian infrastructures. This includes the principle of distinction between military and civilian objectives and the principle of precaution when launching attacks, especially in proximity of urban areas.

UNHCR is closely following the situation in Sa’ada city in the North of Yemen, where on 22 January a series of airstrikes destroyed two wings of a detention facility hosting civilian inmates, including foreign nationals reportedly apprehended in the border areas while trying to cross into the KSA. UNHCR has been closely liaising with authorities and other protection actors working in the area to participate in the joint efforts and provide support to the survivors and their families.

UNHCR distributed core relief items to hospitals, including 200 mattresses and 200 blankets, and is assessing the possibility of distributing other assistance such as emergency cash assistance for the families of the victims. In parallel, UNHCR has been in contact with representatives of the refugee communities in Sana’a’ to ascertain if registered asylum seekers or refugees were amongst the affected individuals, with no indications so far received. At the request of authorities, an inter-agency mission took place during the week to further assess the situation in the area and the additional support that may be needed.

Over 7,000 Yemenis newly displaced since the beginning of the new year (Source IOM – RDT). More than 1,200 Yemeni families (7,000+ individuals) have been forcibly displaced in 2022, this represents a significant increase in comparison to the same period last year (320 families – 1,920 individuals). The recent intensification of the conflict forces hundreds of families out of their homes weekly, particularly in Al Hudaydah, Shabwah and Marib governorates. As the situation deteriorates, UNHCR continues to conduct rapid assessments of protection and assistance needs, supporting newly displaced families with emergency shelter kits and core relief items to ensure their safety and access to the necessary means to eat, sleep and wash, guaranteeing minimum comfort during the first phases of displacement.

Reduced reporting from field offices and partners following the four-days internet blackout. The internet outage temporarily impacted the reporting and monitoring capacity of UNHCR field offices and partners as well as certain activities. Following the return of internet countrywide activities resumed as normal.