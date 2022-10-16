Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 16 - 29 September 2022

IDP RESPONSE

UNHCR through its partner, Nahda Makers Organization (NMO), launched a shelter maintenance project targeting 1,500 displaced households living in the displaced sites of Aden, Lahj, Ta'iz, and Al Hodeidah governorates, in coordination with the Government Executive Unit. Each family will be supported with USD200 cash in order to carry out the maintenance of their shelters based on and supported by UNHCR’s technical assessments. This will improve their living conditions during their displacement period.

UNHCR, through its partner Field Medical Foundation (FMF), installed 11 solar-powered streetlamps in five IDP sites under UNHCR’s site management in Al Abr district of Hadramawt governorate. Around 1,008 households, and 5,040 individuals will be benefited from this intervention.

On 25 September, UNHCR organized the inauguration event for the first distribution and installation of Localized Emergency Shelter Kits.

These kits are locally made, and designed specifically for Marib’s weather. UNHCR will support 2,500 units in six IDP sites (Al-Sowayda, AlSomaya, Al Nuqaia'a, Al Shabanah, Hosh Al-Jama’a, and Al Juaashiya) in the governorate.

During the reporting period, UNHCR installed 2,264 Tehama Emergency Shelter Kits (TESKs) out of 3,000 TESKs in Al Hodeidah and Hajja Governorates.

In the second half of September, around 860 women and girls between 13 and 30 began their training in a literacy program implemented by UNHCR together with its local partners Human Access (HA) and Field Medical Foundation (FMF) in Marib city, Marib Al-Wadi, and Sirwah districts. The three-month training program educates and empowers women and girls.

REFUGEE RESPONSE

On 28 October, the first group of 150 Somali returnees left Aden port by boat evening and reached Berbera, Somalia the following morning. The group was the first one since 2020 when returns to Somalia had been halted following the closure of borders as part of the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measure.

During the process, UNHCR partner staff counseled each family to ensure that their decision is voluntary and well-informed and provided relevant updates on the areas of return.

In Somalia, UNHCR will support the returnees’ reintegration efforts for six months after arrival, including through a Reintegration Grant