Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 15 - 25 March 2022

IDP Response

On Saturday, 12 March, a significant fire erupted in 'Bin Abood' IDP site in Marib City stemming from electrical wiring found to be non-compliant with Shelter Cluster spacing standards. The fire destroyed the shelters and the personal effects of 12 families (82 persons). UNHCR and implementing partner SHS responded within eight hours, conducting needs assessments, assisting with the clean-up of the fire remnants, correcting site planning based on cluster spacing standards, installing tents (from emergency stock), and distributing NFIs to affected families. Families were provided with psychosocial support via UNHCR's protection partner, and cases were referred to partners for further intervention.

As the rainy season is starting in the northern governorates of Yemen, UNHCR and its partners have started preventive measures to contribute to alleviating the potential risks to many IDPs living in IDP hosting sites. UNHCR's protection partners in Ibb, Deem and Yemen Women’s Union, in coordination with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/NFI Clusters, started targeting IDP hosting sites within Ibb hub with integrated protection interventions, including needs assessments, emergency cash assistance, referrals to shelter and non-food items (NFIs) services, psychosocial support, legal assistance and children's recreational activities.

During the reporting period, UNHCR's partner in Amran Yemen Red Crescent (YRC) completed a medical centre extension project in Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate through the CCCM care and maintenance project. The Director of the Health Office of Harf Sufyan district, authorities' representative, and YRC's CCCM staff attended the opening of the medical centre extension. The medical centre serves as the closest medical care-providing facility to IDP and host communities from eight nearby sites, reducing the need for people in need to travel long distances. The medical centre will soon also be provided with medical devices related to children's and women's health.

YRC Amran completed a social empowerment activity for women and girls on poultry breeding. Chicken coops were distributed this week for all 14 participants, while chickens will be distributed the next week. Moreover, participants of the midwifery learning programme under UNHCR's quick impact projects (QIP) completed theoretical and practical parts of the six-month intensive course. Six women were certified by Amran Health Institute with a nurse-midwife certification, licensed to deliver babies and advise women throughout their pregnancies. In the coming weeks, YRC-Amran will start the implementation of another QIP for IDP and host community members living with disabilities.