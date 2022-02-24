Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 15 – 24 February 2022

IDP Response

Some 34 counselling sessions were conducted for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Aden and Taizz governorates during the reporting period. Another 11 awareness sessions were conducted in Aden, Lahj and Taizz governorates during the same period. The primary aim of the sessions is to raise awareness on the importance of civil documents, women and children's rights and landlord-tenant rights. In addition, two legal mediations were conducted in Aden and South Taiz.

As part of the camp coordination and maintenance (CCCM) maintenance projects targeting IDP sites, UNHCR's partner Sustainable Development Foundation (SDF) provided vegetable seedlings and seeds to IDPs in AlSalam hosting site, Jahran district, Dhamar governorate. Supporting small gardening initiatives aims to enhance IDPs' self-reliance for food and improve the quality of their lives. New types of seedlings will be added in the future.

On 14 and 15 February, UNHCR partner's (Tamdeen Youth Foundation) CCCM team visited IDP hosting sites in Al Mashanah and Sabrah districts to form community-based protection networks (CBPNs), consisting of male and female focal points in addition to other volunteers representing other humanitarian sectors (such as WASH, food and shelter). TYF teams carried out this activity in coordination and with the presence of the local authorities. CBPNs represent a critical tool to reach out to IDPs in urban areas and IDP sites, identify their needs, make them aware of available services, and link them to the services offered by community centres and other specialised services actors.

The Central CRA reported that its branches printed 2,187 national IDs in the north over the past week. Since mid-October 2021, 9,060 national ID applications have been processed, with a total of 5,310 national IDs issued to date.

Refugee Response

Nearly 1,500 refugees, asylum-seekers, and Yemeni nationals had consultations at the UNHCR-supported clinics in Basateen and Kharaz during this week. Febrile illnesses and upper respiratory tract infections continued to be the leading cause of outpatient consultation, with 366 cases were reported from both Kharaz and Basateen sites.