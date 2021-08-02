Yemen: UNHCR Operational update, covering the period 13 to 29 July 2021

KEY FIGURES

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

40,824 individuals (6,804 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

129,007 refugees

11,675 asylum-seekers

FUNDING

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

On 12 - 13 July, 26 families (some 156 individuals) were displaced to Marib governorate due to intense fighting in neighbouring Al-Baydha. Rapid Response Mechanism kits—which include emergency food rations, basic hygiene kits and women’s dignity items—were distributed by UNHCR’s partner Al Bina’a Foundation for Development. In addition, UNHCR partner Society for Humanitarian Solidarity (SHS) distributed Non-Food Items (NFIs) to 76 households (378 individuals) and 110 Emergency Shelter Kits (ESKs) to newly displaced families in Marib.

During the reporting period, UNHCR partner Human Access assessed 946 households for their overall protection environment, causes of displacement and identified protection needs and risks in Marib for further interventions.

Since 15 February 2021, Human Access has carried out 10,622 assessments in Marib. During the reporting period, UNHCR dispatched an assistance convoy containing 880 ESKs and 854 NFIs to cover the emergency needs of displaced families in Marib city. Human Access also deployed mobile teams to conduct rapid needs assessments and provide psychosocial support.

On 15 July, an interagency assessment mission was carried out with UNDSS, UNICEF, WFP, OCHA, UNHCR and facilitated by the DFA's Supreme Council for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) to Al-Jawf governorate. The mission's goal was to document and lower the security risk level for the areas surveyed—namely Al-Maton and AlHazm—from 'very high' to 'high' and thus open them up for future programming.

The fifth distribution of cash assistance for IDPs began on 15 July across the country. UNHCR distributed multipurpose cash assistance and rental subsidies targeting some 5,071 households in Sa'adah and Al-Jawf governorates, 3,345 households in Ibb, Taizz and Al Dhale'e governorates and 88,579 households in Marib governorate. As of July, UNHCR has disbursed USD 49.5 M to 144,300 households; overall in 2021, UNHCR plans to distribute USD 69 M in cash assistance to some 188,000 households.

Refugee Response

Between 17 - 22 July, 221 individuals (131 refugees and asylum-seekers, as well as 90 Yemenis) received medical consultations and referrals at public health centres supported by UNHCR in Sana’a governate. Beneficiaries were provided with several services including psychological counselling, case management for noncommunicable diseases, antenatal care, and referrals to public and private hospitals for further specialized care.

During the reporting period, some 340 refugees, asylum-seekers and Yemenis benefitted from community outreach awareness sessions on nutrition, infant and young child feeding practices, general hygiene, and prevention of waterborne illnesses such as diarrhoea and cholera. Moreover, 300 brochures with information on prevention and control measures of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 were distributed.