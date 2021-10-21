Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 12 - 21 October 2021

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Up to 1.2 million displaced Yemenis living across 1,800 hosting sites

79,002 individuals (13,167 families) newly displaced in 20211

Children and women represent up to 76 per cent of the total IDP population

129,531 refugees

12,075 asylum-seekers

Funding:

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

USD 166.6 M received as of 19 October 2021

IDP Response

Over 5,000 Yemenis (800 families) have been forcibly displaced this week alone. Since the beginning of 2021, close to 80,000 Yemenis have been forced to flee their homes and seek shelter elsewhere across the country. UNHCR is concerned about recent developments in Marib governorate, where intensified clashes are steadily displacing hundreds of families. Blockages to humanitarian aid distributions are further depriving those most urgently in need from accessing critical assistance. Despite the deteriorating situation, UNHCR continues delivering assistance to the most vulnerable. Following the temporary suspension of activities in Al Jubah district in Marib due to security concerns, UNHCR’s shelter partner Society for Humanitarian Solidarity resumed distribution of non-food items to 75 families (500 individuals) in the area and to an additional 149 families (864 individuals) currently residing in Marib city.