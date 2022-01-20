Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 12 - 20 January 2022

In 2021, UNHCR assessed more than 237,000 displaced Yemeni families (some 1.4 million individuals) through its initial needs assessment and protection monitoring tools. These assessments cover the demographic, socioeconomic, living and shelter conditions, coping mechanisms, specific protection needs and vulnerabilities, and assistance needs of IDPs and other conflict-affected populations.

Findings of the assessments reveal a significant increase in vulnerabilities compared to 2020; 89% reported having at least one family member with a vulnerability, up from 77% in 2020. This includes 23% children at risk (unaccompanied and separated children, out-of-school children, children engaged in labour and children exposed to abuse and exploitation); 44% women at risk, including women heading households and single women with no community support; and 25% unaccompanied older people. In addition, 30% of households reported having people with various protection needs such as psychological distress, fear of arrest or detention and situations of violence involving women and girls, up from 25% in 2020.

Pending final year-end figures, UNHCR distributed more than $ 76.5 M in cash assistance in 2021, reaching close to 1.4 million individuals, and positioning the agency as the main cash actor assisting displaced populations in Yemen. A total of USD 73.3M were distributed among close to 1.3 million vulnerable displaced Yemenis, the majority of which are four times more at risk of experiencing hunger than the rest of the general population. UNHCR also distributed USD 3.2 million in cash assistance to some 50,000 refugees and asylum-seekers. The main modality of cash support was multi-purpose cash assistance, followed by rental subsidies.

UNHCR continues to implement specific protection activities targeting vulnerable displaced women and girls countrywide. Last week, UNHCR field team in Sana’a conducted two focus group discussions with IDP women in Amran IDP sites to identify specific concerns encountered by women and girls and find adequate responses.

In Hudaydah, UNHCR partner JAAHD completed two women empowerment activities (sewing and incense-making) benefiting over 50 women. In Aden, UNHCR staff conducted a code of conduct and prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse workshop for 25 members of the IDP IRG Executive Unit from different southern governorates. The training aimed at improving the understanding of GBV matters of authorities and the adequate response to such concerns.

Shelter needs are rising in Marib and Shabwah following recent escalations. As new displacements continue to take place, UNHCR is registering an increasing need for shelter support. As per the recent figures from the IRG’s Executive Unit, there is currently a need for close to 1,800 shelter kits for newly-displaced families, out of which UNHCR has only been able to cover a portion. During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed core relief items to some 1,000 families (some 6,000 individuals) in Marib.