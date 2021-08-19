Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 10 - 19 August 2021

Key Figures:

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than one year

52,536 individuals (8,756 families) newly displaced in 20211

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

129,174 refugees

11,800 asylum-seekers

Funding:

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

On 16 August, UNHCR issued an update on the humanitarian and displacement situation in Marib governorate. The escalation in violence in Marib continues to displace hundreds of families, making the already dire humanitarian situation more precarious. Since the beginning of the year, more than 3,078 households have been displaced due to intense fighting on multiple fronts and sporadic tribal clashes, primarily in the western district of Sirwah and the southern district of Al-Jubah in Marib city. Airstrikes and artillery shelling continues to take a heavy toll on the civilian population, with some 154 injuries and deaths reported during the first six months of 2021 alone – more than both 2019 and 2020 combined.

UNHCR protection partners have highlighted growing protection concerns in Marib, namely the lack of birth certificates for children, resulting in limiting access to healthcare, education and other essential services.

During the reporting period, Lawyers working with UNHCR’s protection partner in Marib, Human Access, filed applications and followed up with the Internationally Recognized Government’s Civil Registration Authority to provide birth certificates for 300 IDPs in Marib; a total of 994 children have been issued birth certificates so far, out of the planned 1,500.

As of 15 August, a total of USD 52 M was distributed across various IDP cash assistance programmes, benefitting 149,107 households (923,492 individuals).

Additionally, some USD 933,417 was distributed to 2,933 refugee families (7,678 individuals since the beginning of the year. Overall in 2021, UNHCR plans to distribute USD 69 million in cash assistance to some 188,000 IDP and refugee households.