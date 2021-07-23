Yemen: UNHCR Operational update, covering the period 10 to 15 July 2021

KEY FIGURES 20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

40,824 individuals (6,804 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

128,603 refugees 11,543 asylum-seekers

FUNDING

USD 271 M required for 2021 operations

IDP Response

An escalation of hostilities in Al Baydha governorate since 2 July has resulted in the recent displacement of some 85 Yemeni families (510 individuals). Out of this, 27 families (138 individuals) relocated to Dhamar governorate, while 58 families (348 individuals) were displaced internally within Al Baydha city. Protection Cluster partners are carrying out protection assessments to determine the needs of these families.

UNHCR assessments in the north through the Initial Needs Assessment Tool (INAT) were suspended on 5 July pending further discussions on a particular form with the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA). For now, only the protection monitoring tool is operational to allow responses to emergency cases.

UNHCR partner Yemen General Union of Sociologists, Social Workers and Psychologists (YGUSSWP) verified the arrival of 82 new IDPs families to multiple districts in Sana’a governorate, who had been referred to a community centre to receive appropriate assistance.

YGUSSWP also reported that the number of children visiting the community centre is on the rise, with more than 40 children accessing recreational activities and services during the reporting period. Overall,

UNHCR and its partners provided 762 households in Sana’a governorate with various protection services such as psychosocial support, legal counselling and cash assistance during the reporting period.

During the reporting period, UNHCR assisted over 120 newly displaced families with emergency shelter and core relief items in Marib. Additionally, some 440 displaced individuals benefited from protection services, including legal assistance, psychosocial support, and specialised assistance for survivors of gender-based violence. Hostilities in Marib continue to trigger widespread displacement with some 2,776 households (16,656 individuals) displaced so far this year.