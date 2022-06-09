Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 1 to 9 June

Highlights

During a mission to Mukalla, the community-based protection (CBP) Unit met with the Director of the Office of Education of Al Mukalla district and proposed to establish Accelerated Classes (ACs) for out-of-school children in the government schools where refugees also reside.

A joint UNHCR-Ministry of Human Rights workshop was held on 30 and 31 May for 30 Heads of police stations of Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Al Dhale'e, Hadramout, and Shabwa.

On 5 June, UNHCR's partner, YARD, launched the implementation of two water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) quick impact projects (QIPs) in Al Jawf governorate.

A total of 1,593 refugees, asylum seekers, and Yemeni nationals were attended to at the UNHCR-supported- clinics in Basateen and Kharaz.