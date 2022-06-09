Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 1 to 9 June

Highlights
-
During a mission to Mukalla, the community-based protection (CBP) Unit met with the Director of the Office of Education of Al Mukalla district and proposed to establish Accelerated Classes (ACs) for out-of-school children in the government schools where refugees also reside.
-
A joint UNHCR-Ministry of Human Rights workshop was held on 30 and 31 May for 30 Heads of police stations of Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Al Dhale'e, Hadramout, and Shabwa.
-
On 5 June, UNHCR's partner, YARD, launched the implementation of two water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) quick impact projects (QIPs) in Al Jawf governorate.
-
A total of 1,593 refugees, asylum seekers, and Yemeni nationals were attended to at the UNHCR-supported- clinics in Basateen and Kharaz.
-
The national measles and MR campaign began on 31 May and will last for six days. It will include refugee children who had been targeted in Basateen and Kharaz by UNHCR's partner.