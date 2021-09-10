Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period 1 - 10 September 2021

IDP Response

On 5 September, UNHCR successfully advocated to halt an eviction notice given to 1,187 displaced families living across nine informal hosting sites in Dar Saad district, in Aden. UNHCR and the Camp Management and Camp Coordination (CCCM) cluster will continue coordinating with the local authorities and humanitarian partners to find a sustainable solution to relocate the families. According to CCCM cluster data, close to 13,000 displaced families are currently at risk of eviction throughout the country.

The sub-national CCCM cluster circulated an urgent alert on 2 September for cluster members and partners to respond to the displacement of 148 families fleeing the sudden outbreak of armed hostilities in Rahabah district, Marib.

Since then, the local authorities have reported an increase in the rates of displacement, impacting over 500 families. UNHCR's partner in Marib, Society for Humanitarian Society, has mobilized its teams and so far, provided 129 families with non-food items, while the cluster is supporting with emergency shelter kits.

UNHCR is verifying the needs of the remaining families to continue with assistance.

As of 5 September, UNHCR has disbursed some USD 55 million to 1.1 million internally displaced Yemenis and refugees through its various cash programmes, including multipurpose cash assistance, rental subsidies and emergency cash assistance.

Refugee Response

UNHCR met with the local authorities in Taizz to discuss the relocation of a group of Somali refugee families living in an abandoned building in Mokha district. UNHCR visited the site where an estimated 200 refugees reside, all registered with UNHCR. Most of these refugees are former residents of the Kharaz refugees camp in Lahj that came to the west coast looking to make money, often through begging. UNHCR is coordinating with the Somali refugee community leader to conduct outreach activities and support the refugees in relocating to a more suitable living location.

During the reporting period, 918 refugees and asylum-seekers received medical consultations, 1,370 were provided with medications, (including prescriptions indicated from previous consultations) and 835 received community outreach awareness sessions on several topics, including nutrition, hygiene, and prevention of water-borne and infectious diseases.