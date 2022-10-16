Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 01 - 15 September 2022

IDP RESPONSE

In the first half of September, UNHCR reached 8,897 displaced families with MultiPuropose Cash Assistance (MPCA) in the north of Yemen. In the south of Yemen, cash assistance was delivered to 3,918 displaced families. Based on the most recent socioeconomic assessment carried out by UNHCR (January-August 2022), 98% of the Yemeni IDP households assessed live with less than USD 41 per month.

During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed Core Relief Items (CRIs) and Emergency Shelter Kits (ESKs) to 1,545 families (9,188 individuals) in Shabwah,

Aden, Abyan, Ta'iz, and Al Hodeidah governorates.

In the first half of September, UNHCR assessed the shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI) needs of 1,198 displaced and highly vulnerable host community families (6,579 individuals) in the districts of Marib city and Alwadi. In August only, UNHCR reached over 5,000 displaced families with Shelter and NFIs distributions.

During the reporting period, two Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for aimed at rehabilitating two schools in Sahar and Haydan districts of Sa'ada governorate were initiated by UNHCR.

UNHCR completed the installation of three water points and the construction of a drainage channel in Al-Mahajar IDP site, in Bani Hushaysh area of Sana’a. IDPs sheltered in the site now have access to clean water.

REFUGEE RESPONSE

During the reporting period, UNHCR distributed cash assistance to 996 refugee families in the north of Yemen, and to 2,464 refugee families in the south of the country. The beneficiary selection is based on socio-economic assessments, which take into account different types of risks and vulnerabilities of the applicants in order to determine their needs and set measurable prioritization criteria for CASH installments.

At the start of the new academic year, UNHCR together with its education partner Alawn Foundation distributed school uniforms and student kits to 2,504 primary and secondary students in Kharaz refugee camp and 7,541 textbooks. In Baasteen, the urban area of Aden where most refugees reside,

UNHCR continued in the first half of September. 1,500 primary school students were targeted, including 140 students in the accelerated classes.