Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, covering the period from 01 - 09 October 2022

IDP RESPONSE

Since January 2022, UNHCR assessed 14,913 IDP and returnee households (86,351) individuals to detect socio-economic vulnerabilities, humanitarian needs, and protection issues through UNHCRs’s protection monitoring tool in Marib city, Marib Alwadi, Sirwah and Harib of Marib governorate.

UNHCR through its partners Society for humanitarian Solidarity (SHS) and Nahda Makers organization (NMO), distributed 800 emergency shelter kits (ESKs) in Ta'iz, Al Hodeidah, and Hadramawt governorates. In addition, Core Relief items (CRIs) were distributed to 781 IDP families in Ta'iz and Al Hodeidah governorates during the reporting period.

UNHCR and SHS verified the needs of 1,416 HHs for localized shelter units at Alsowayda,

Alsomaya IDP sites in Marib governorate and the supplier started installing the localized shelter at both sites, furthermore, SHS assessed/verified NFIs needs for 483 protracted displaced families in Marib city district.

Under the slogan: "Together, we build educated generations”, UNHCR and its implementing partner SDF delivered awareness raising sessions the importance and impact of education on society and their future. Sessions took place in Al-slam, Al-Whdah, Al-Judad, and Al-Hadiqa IDP sites in Dhamar and Albayda governorates, in the framework of CCCM activities for displaced people and children.

UNHCR and its partner JAAHD are carrying out rehabilitation work at the Al Munasar health facility in Al Marawa’a district of Al Hodeidah governorate. This project aims to strengthen response capacity . It is expected tobenefit of 7,240 IDPs and host communities.

UNHCR and partner YDF started social activism in the women's Accessories industry targeting 20 displaced women and vulnerable host communities in Sa'dah governorate.

This activity aims to enable women to acquire certain skills that will improve their living conditions