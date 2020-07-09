Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 9 July 2020

IDP Response

Conflict-affected families in Abyan governorate continue to be displaced due to clashes. In the past few weeks, up to 670 IDP families have been identified as newly displaced. The Executive Unit, the designated national institutional focal point for internal displacement in Government of Yemen (GoY) territories, continues to register new arrivals, while UNHCR provided 320 IDP families with basic household items. Abyan is also suffering from the effects of heavy rain that occurred in recent weeks. UNHCR is currently responding to the 1,800 IDP families affected through its Cluster partner Al-Tawasul, in the coastal districts of Khanfir and Zinjibar.

Following escalations of conflict in Al-Bayda and Marib governorates, some 300 families are reported to have arrived in neighbouring districts in Shabwa. UNHCR is responding with Cluster partners by distributing shelter kits and basic household items, though more IDP families are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Over the past week, Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster partners prioritised the distribution of 1,600 hygiene kits to IDPs in high-risk IDP hosting sites across Al Qanawis and Abs districts in Hajjah governorate. These areas have the highest concentration of IDP hosting sites in the country. So far, 2,070 hygiene kits have been distributed in Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates, consisting of gloves, marks, hand sanitizer, Vitamin C and cleaning supplies.

UNHCR is currently conducting a country-wide survey to assess the impact of UNHCR’s COVID-19 related messaging. Some 2,000 IDP and local host community families were interviewed, and nearly all (89 per cent) indicated they were aware of COVID-19 prevention measures. Less than half (45 per cent) received information from others in their community, and one-quarter (23 per cent) received information from awareness sessions by UNHCR’s outreach workers or community-based protection networks.

Refugee Response

Requests from refugees and asylum-seekers for financial assistance through phone calls have increased by 30 per cent in the north, compared to the week prior. Many single refugee males requested livelihood support, while families reported lack of job opportunities and threats of eviction from their accommodation as their primary challenge. Some 5,500 refugees and asylum-seeking families will receive cash assistance, of within, 4,000 families were selected due to COVID-19 related vulnerabilities. So far this year, some 13,000 refugee and asylum-seeking families have received USD 2.9 M for livelihoods as a monthly or one-off payment.

UNHCR continues to conduct a survey on the impact of recently implemented Communication with Communities (CwC). Amongst the 450 refugee and asylum-seeker families, most (87 per cent) have knowledge of COVID-19, though UNHCR brochures (28 per cent), local authorities (20 per cent) and local leaders (17 per cent). Most refugees claim to follow COVID-19 preventive measures, although some highlighted the shortage of hygiene kits and access to clean water as barriers.