Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 9 August 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

53,240 families since January 20192

1.28 M IDP returnees

265,785 refugees

9,853 asylum seekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

USD 94.1 M received as of 6 August 2019

IDP Response

On 1 August, UNHCR staff distributed Eid clothing and gifts to 450 targeted children in Sa’ada IDP community center, Sa’ada governorate. The recipients were selected from Sa’ada city and Akwan area during previous field assessment visits. An official ceremony was prepared at the IDP community centre attended by the de facto run National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (NAMCHA), local authority representatives, UNHCR staff, and local media.

The fourth cash distribution of 2019 for the northern governorates was completed, targeting 35,182 IDPs, IDP returnees and vulnerable host families across 12 governorates. Beneficiaries received cash for rental subsidies or multipurpose cash for protection purposes.

Distributions are actively ongoing in areas affected by on-going clashes and natural disasters. During the reporting period, a total of 300 IDP families in Taizz and Ibb governorates and 220 IDP families in Aden received basic household items through UNHCR’s partners. In the flashpoint of Abs district in Hajjah governorate, UNHCR’s partner finalized the distribution of basic household items to 5,045 IDP families in 11 IDP hosting sites, some of whom who were affected by the recent heavy rains.

Hajjah governorate currently hosts some 480,000 IDPs—12 per cent of the entire IDP population in Yemen—while Abs district alone hosts 124 IDP sites, accommodating more than 200,000 IDPs.

UNHCR’s partners in Aden continue to seek solutions for IDP families in spontaneous sites who are under threat of eviction from land owners, or who are seeking a collective solution through participatory discussions in cases where the land is owned by the government. The 29 IDP families that were residing in Fuqum collective centre (which had formerly served as a vocational training facility) in Al Buraiqeh district, Aden, were evicted on 5 August after not arriving at a solution. Out of those, 13 families have rented houses or settled in other areas, while 16 families moved to other IDP sites in Taizz or Hudaydah governorates.

Protection Cluster partners have met to discuss opportunities to relocate an estimated 1,410 IDPs families temporarily sheltered across 57 schools in Ad Dhale’e and Qa’ataba district, Al Dhale’e governorate, ahead of the new school year commencing in September. It was agreed that the local authorities would take the lead in finding options to relocate the IDPs. Authorities will first assess the available solutions in the nearby area. Results of the assessment will then be shared with the Clusters for discussion while UNHCR remains on hand to provide basic household items, Emergency Shelter Kits (ESKs) and coordination of basic services such as WASH through the Cluster once the gaps are identified.

Refugee Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR supported 19 refugees and asylum-seekers with specific needs such as legal advice, social counselling and referrals for specific services at the reception centre in Aden governorate. Vulnerable individuals were also provided with basic household items and cash assistance, in accordance with the cash eligibility criteria. UNHCR and partners conduct twice weekly outreach activities in Basateen neighbourhood, Aden, to meet directly with vulnerable individuals and acquire a more in-depth understanding of their situation and gaps. To complement these efforts, community-based monitoring is provided by community leaders and social workers. Basateen is a suburban neighbourhood in Dar Sa’ad district, and currently hosts around 50,000 refugees, 20,000 IDPs, IDP returnees and members of the most vulnerable host families of the area.