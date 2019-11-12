Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 8 November 2019

IDP Response

UNHCR Sub Office (SO) Aden commenced the sixth round of cash assistance payments for a total of 5,099 households in the southern governorates to help pay for basic services and rent. As of October, UNHCR supported close to 110,400 IDP families (773,000 individuals) with cash assistance.

UNHCR led a half-day training for partner staff on the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Safety Audit Tool, followed by a mission to Kharaz refugee camp to conduct the audit. The Safety Audit Tool identifies risk factors contributing to incidences of GBV, and helps forecast safety and security risks for use in programme design and planning. Collected data is currently being analysed.

UNHCR, in close coordination with the local authorities, is prioritising the search for accommodation solutions for over 700 IDP families in Aden, southern Taizz, Abyan and Hadramaut governorates by the end of 2019. SO Aden, jointly with the Executive Unit and NGO partner SHS, visited Fuqum collective centre—which also serves as a fishery installation—to meet with 10 IDP families to explore solutions. The families requested advocacy and mediation with the host community to resolve underlying social tensions, specifying that they wish to remain in the area. UNHCR will increase efforts to address these tensions and identify solutions, in conjunction with the Executive Unit and other local authorities.

Sporadic armed clashes continued in the southern governorates of Aden, Al Dhale’e, Abyan and Taizz. Field Office Ibb responded immediately by dispatching basic household items to 206 families of which 198 families were displaced from the frontlines. Due to ongoing clashes, more IDPs are expected to be displaced in the northern districts of Taizz governorate and move onward to Ibb governorate. UNHCR and other partners are closely monitoring the situation.

UNHCR, through partners, has completed the distribution of 102 basic household item packages and 37 emergency shelter kits to IDPs families who mostly fled from frontline areas in Sa’ada governorate. Clashes between SLC-backed forces and the de facto authorities were reported along the Saudi-Yemen border of Sa’ada, mainly in the western districts, causing civilian deaths, casualties, displacement and loss of property. In addition, 464 IDP families received basic household items in the central district of As Safra. So far this year, some 9,000 IDP families have received basic household item packages in Sa’ada governorate.

Refugee Response

UNHCR commenced the tenth round of its ‘Cash for Work (CFW)’ programme. Forty five new beneficiaries were selected, including refugees from Somalia (19), asylum-seekers from Ethiopia (8) and vulnerable Yemenis (18) in the Basateen neighbourhood in Aden governorate. Participants in the CFW programme lead cleaning campaigns in public places for a month, including schools and police stations. Each worker receives some USD 220, which significantly improves their self-sufficiency while offering short-term employment in a situation where livelihood opportunities are rare.

UNHCR distributed tricycles and protective gear to 52 refugees, IDPs and host communities engaged in waste collection and recycling in Al Mansura, Dar Sad and Al Buraiqeh districts in Aden governorate. This equipment will help improve their productivity. So far this year, 90 out of the targeted 300 beneficiaries have received the assistance, which also provides them with a safer and more dignified working environment.