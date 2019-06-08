Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 7 June 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

312,683 new IDPs (44,669 families) since January 2019

1.28 M IDP returnees

265,440 refugees

9,746 asylum-seekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

USD 70.7 M received as of 4 June 2019

IDP Response

UNHCR field office Sana’a continues to respond to the needs of displaced families arriving in northern Yemen, Amran governorate, from the neighbouring Hajjah, Sa’ada and Al Jawf governorates further to the north and bordering Saudi Arabia. During the reporting period, a total of 415 families in five districts in Amran received core-relief items (CRIs) or emergency shelter kits (ESKs). In Sa’ada governorate, partner YDP distributed 34 CRIs and 25 ESKs in the western districts of Sa’ada, Majz and Sahar, which neighbour districts with ongoing fighting, like Baqim, Monabbih and Razih.

On 28 May, field office Sana’a conducted an assessment mission to Dhamar district,

Dhamar governorate, directly south of Sana’a (see picture right). Three days of heavy localized rains, one week before, destroyed emergency tents and houses. Many of the IDP and host-community families are in dire need of emergency items. However, due to stock shortages, only 14 families received CRIs and three received ESKs. UNHCR’s partner in the field was requested to monitor families for a follow-up distribution in the coming week as stocks are replenished.

Continual internal displacement is reported from Ibb and Taizz governorates in the south as well as families arriving from the neighbouring governorates of Hudaydah and Al Dhale’e. UNHCR field office Ibb is responding, having distributed a total of 869 CRIs in May alone, and some 3,000 CRIs since January. A request for an extra 1,600 CRIs is currently being processed.

The southern governorate of Aden continues to receive UNHCR’s assistance. Over the last twelve months, (June 2018-June 2019), some 1,832 newly displaced families have arrived in the governorate, over half of whom (1,011 families) have settled in the northern districts of Dar Sad and Ash Shaikh Outhman. On 29 May, Sub office Aden visited the newly established community centre in Dar Sad district. This facility is managed by partner INTERSOS and will handle rapid protection assessments and various services to IDPs, such as legal documentation, case management, distribution of multipurpose cash assistance and vocational training. With the new addition, there are now a total of nine such community centres in Yemen that offer services and referrals to IDPs, returnees and the vulnerable host community.

Refugee Response

UNHCR facilitates the running of a family centre in Sana’a governorate, Amanat Al Asimah district, for refugee children. The centre provides comprehensive services such as informal education and child protection—the management of a child-care centre suitable for various age groups and needs. This week, 45 children attended informal language education, computer and literacy classes; six children received psychosocial counselling. Eight home visits were conducted as part of comprehensive case management, such as monitoring unaccompanied or separated children living with foster families, children at risk, and those with disabilities.

On 2 June, in celebration of Eid, UNHCR through partner Jeel Al-bena distributed clothes to 206 refugee and asylum-seeking children in Hudaydah governorate.