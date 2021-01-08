Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 7 January 2021

IDP Response

According to IOM, some 172,000 persons (28,659 families) were newly displaced in Yemen during 2020. An estimated 82 per cent of the displacement was due to conflict, while 13 per cent was the result of natural disaster, particularly in the governorates of Marib, Al-Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taiz, Al Jawf and Hadramout.

The remaining five per cent faced due to the declining economy and health conditions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Additionally, some 54,500 displacements took place between August – November 2020 following an escalation of hostilities in Marib in the late summer.

During the reporting period, UNHCR and partners assisted over 12,695 internally displaced persons in Marib, Al Dhale’e, Taizz, Aden, Abyan, Shabwah and AlHudaydah governorates, with essential supplies including mattresses, blankets, water buckets, solar lamps and mosquito nets meet basic needs. UNHCR also provided transitional shelters made from local materials to about 1,463 conflict-affected displaced persons in Aden, Lahj, and Al-Hudaydah.

Through Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM)’s site maintenance and improvement activities, UNHCR and partner Jeel Al Bena began the rehabilitation of water systems, as well as construction of a water point in Al-Zayliah site, Hajjah governorate, benefitting an estimated 2,515 individuals. UNHCR and Jeel Al Bena also began rehabilitating water systems in AlThahir site, Al Luhayah/Hudaydah providing clean water to 926 individuals. Water systems across the country are falling into disrepair after prolonged conflict and limited funding and resources. As the CCCM-lead in Yemen, UNHCR works to repair and improve water networks across sites and facilities to ensure persons of concern have access to clean water to meet their essential needs.

UNHCR and partner Yemen Red Crescent (YRC) completed installation of 70 emergency latrines, 16 water distribution points, and several waste disposal bines in eight sites hosting displaced persons in Harf Safyan district, Amran governorate. The project is aimed at improving infrastructure and living conditions in the IDP hosting sites. CCCM cluster partners are undertaking similar activities in a number of IDP hosting sites in several governorates across the country.