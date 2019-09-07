Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 6 September 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M

people in need

3.65 M

displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year 55,706 families

since January 2019

1.28 M IDP

returnees

266,021

refugees

10,154 asylumseekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M

required for 2019

operations

USD 110.7 M

received as of 3 September

IDP Response

Over the past two weeks, the governorate of Hudaydah has witnessed heavy rains and flash floods, severely damaging the shelters of hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of the vulnerable host community.

UNHCR partner Jeel Al-Bena conducted assessments in the central district of Bajil, identifying 274 flood-affected families. These families will receive basic household items, along with another 1,095 affected families in neighbouring Az Zaydiyah district.

UNHCR alongside partner YRC, local officials and the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, opened new buildings at Kharif hospital, Amran governorate. The facility is rurally situated and provides medical support to some 70,000 IDPs and the host community.

UNHCR, in recognizing the increased needs of the hospital, donated four Refugee Housing Units (RHU), effectively doubling the hospital’s capacity. Immediately upon installation, the RHUs became operational as consultancy rooms and emergency treatment rooms for minor operations. UNHCR in Sana’a is installing 23 RHUs at 14 locations in Amran, Sana'a, Dhamer and Amanat Al Asimah governorates for diverse purposes such as classrooms, waiting areas, community centres and hospital rooms, which will benefit thousands of people from both displaced and host communities.

Sa’ada governorate in the north of Yemen has been exposed to targeted airstrikes and shelling, impacting on civilians. UNHCR Field Office Sa’ada completed the distribution of 2,800 basic household packages and 500 emergency shelter kits (ESKs) to newly displaced IDP families throughout Sa’ada and the neighbouring governorate of Al Jawf. This year, a total of 10,540 IDP families received basic household packages and 2,200 families have received ESKs in these two governorates, representing a quarter of UNHCR’s entire emergency distributions and benefitting over 90,000 IDPs.

The recent deterioration in security within the southern governorate of Aden has resulted in families from affected areas travelling considerable distances, sometimes more than 300 kilometres, and taking refuge in the south-eastern districts of Hudaydah governorate. Some 45 families have so far been identified for assistance in Hudaydah, while assessments are ongoing by UNHCR, partners and the Cluster.

Refugee Response

The family centre in Sana’a, operated by partner SDF, caters for refugees and asylum-seekers’ protection needs by providing services or referrals. This week, 143 refugee and asylum-seeking children attended the centre’s educational programmes (numeracy, language and computer classes). Psychosocial support was provided for nine refugee and asylum-seeking children and in addition, 77 refugee, asylum-seeking and Yemeni parents of children living with disabilities received psychosocial counselling. As part of comprehensive case management and monitoring for unaccompanied and separated children living with foster families, children at risk and children living with disabilities, home visits were conducted for 12 families. As part of ensuring that children are provided with documentation that enables further inclusion,

Another 14 children successfully obtained their birth certificates with the support of UNHCR, enabling further inclusion and access to services.