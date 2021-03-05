Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 5 March 2021

KEY FIGURES

20.7 million people in need

Over 4 million internally displaced

Over 80 per cent have been displaced for more than a year

16,380 individuals (2,730 families) newly displaced in 2021

Children and women represent up to 79 per cent of the total IDP population

126,480 refugees

10,997 asylum-seekers

IDP Response

UNHCR is appealing to donors to prioritize their funding now more than ever to respond to the urgent needs in Yemen, following the High-Level Pledging Event for Yemen that took place on 1 March. Between March – December 2021,

UNHCR requires USD 230 million to continue critical humanitarian and protection programmes. Without this support, UNHCR will not be able to provide life-saving protection and assistance to millions of displaced Yemenis and 137,000 refugees and asylum-seekers across the country, leaving them at extremely heightened risk.

Amid intensified clashes in Marib governorate, UNHCR is calling for safe passage for fleeing civilians. With over 8,600 individuals forced to flee Marib during the past two weeks, parties to the conflict must ensure all efforts are made to protect the populations affected by hostilities and ease the impact on civilians. Unimpeded access to affected areas must be granted to aid agencies so that critical lifesaving assistance can be delivered to those displaced in Marib and elsewhere in the county where humanitarian needs continue to be threatened.

During the reporting period, UNHCR and partners distributed family tents and core relief items to more than 2,300 individuals, and delivered protection and cash assistance to over 1,550 newly displaced families in Sirwah district.

Nearly 1,200 families have been displaced from or within Sirwah since 8 February 2021 as hostilities in Marib continue to drive displacement. UNHCR is leading the Protection, Shelter, and Camp Management and Camp Coordination (CCCM) Clusters’ interventions in response to the ongoing situation, ensuring newly displaced families have adequate access to shelter, core relief items, and critical protection services.

Between February and March 2021, UNHCR will distribute cash assistance to over 48,000 vulnerable displaced families (288,000 individuals). So far, close to 70 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries have already received this assistance, which remains a critical lifeline for most families. UNHCR’s latest post-distribution monitoring findings reveal that up to 97 per cent of families spend all or part of the assistance on food.

Refugee response

During the reporting period, UNHCR in collaboration with WFP and partner SHS completed food distributions to more than 2,200 refugee families (around 6,600 individuals) in Kharaz refugee camp, Lahj governorate in the south of Yemen. In addition, a total of 235 refugees were enrolled in the malnutrition programme for Kharaz refugee camp as part of the therapeutic and supplementary programmes.