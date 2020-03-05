Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 5 March 2020

IDP Response

UNHCR provided cash assistance in Aden, Lahj, the southern parts of Hudaydah, Abyan, Shabwah, Taizz, Hadramaut and Al Dhale’e governorates to some 4,500 IDPs, IDP returnees and vulnerable host community families to help with rent, clothing, medicine and food. This year, UNHCR aims to assist nearly 180,000 families through its cash programme, which will require assessing 345,000 families to identify those most in need.

After some months of constraints with local authorities regarding access to sites hosting IDPs, as well as movements of goods and personnel, the community centres managed by UNHCR partners have resumed their activities, although access issues remain of concern in locations such as Hudaydah. In the four community centres in central Yemen (including Sana’a), programmes such as psychosocial counselling designed to address the effects of physical and emotional abuse, restriction of movement and sexual harassment/assault, and legal support including issuance of ID cards and birth certificates, assisted some 3,330 IDPs and host families during the reporting period. In the community centre in Al Jawf, 55 persons were provided with such assistance, while 726 cases were referred to specialised services such as medical care.

Increased airstrikes in Al Ghayl district, Al Jawf governorate in northern Yemen have displaced some 1,825 families to neighbouring Al Hazm and Al Khalq districts. Remarking on the further risk of displacement in the country, the Executive Unit, the Government of Yemen (GOY)’s designated national institutional focal point for internal displacement, reported that another 25,000 IDPs could flee Al Jawf imminently. UNHCR and partners will provide emergency shelter kits (ESKs), basic household items including bedding and kitchen sets, and coordinate access to basic services such as water, food and education for those who have settled in IDP hosting sites.

Refugee Response

On 4 March, the 41st boat departed from Aden to Berbera in Somalia, with 115 Somali returnees on board, as part of the Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme. This marks the second boat journey of 2020 for the ASR. To date, 5,336 Somali refugees have benefited from this programme, and once in Somalia receive a return and a reintegration package.

Ongoing political, social and economic difficulties continue to deteriorate refugee and asylum-seekers’ living conditions, with an increasing number dependent upon external support or harmful coping mechanisms. As a result, UNHCR continues to provide cash assistance to address their basic needs, such as shelter, healthcare, hygiene and education. Following needs assessments in Aden and Hadramaut governorates, 374 refugee families received one-off cash assistance of between the equivalent of USD 80 and USD 200, depending on the needs and composition of the family. In 2019, UNHCR supported 10,500 refugee families with USD 5.3 M; in 2020, UNHCR plans to support 22,000 refugees and asylum-seeking families with cash assistance.