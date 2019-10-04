Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 4 October 2019

IDP Response

Verification is currently underway for the upcoming fifth cash distribution of 2019, that will address the protection and shelter needs of 20,000 families. This is the first time a verification process for potential beneficiaries is being carried out through an automated, online system. Previously, the process of verifying, crosschecking, and following-up on missing information was carried out manually. The new automated online system is a pilot project that will be extended to all UNHCR assistance activities, with the expectation that it will further enhance accuracy and assist in selecting the most vulnerable beneficiary families in need of cash assistance.

UNHCR continues to reach out to new areas to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance and services to people in need. UNHCR, through partner Jeel Albena, began the distribution of basic household item packages to 1,178 IDP families in Kushar district, east of Hajjah governorate, who have been affected by ongoing tensions in Abs district. It is the first time UNHCR has distributed outside of Hajjah city and Abs district, within Hajjah governorate. Kushar district emerged as a new flashpoint earlier this year, with humanitarian partners – including UNHCR – encountering significant difficulties in accessing the area. In 2019, one-sixth of UNHCR’s entire distributions for basic household items in Yemen were made within Hajjah governorate.

On 24 September, UNHCR’s partner Jeel Albena began conducting needs assessments in Zabid district, south of Hudaydah governorate, reaching up to 4,000 displaced families who have settled in the area since June 2018. Zabid district hosts a large number of IDPs from neighbouring areas, however it has been relatively overlooked in terms of humanitarian support due to ongoing fighting that has hindered access. After families reported severe shelter gaps, distributions of shelter materials will take place immediately after the initial list of beneficiaries has been verified.

An Inter-Agency mission alongside OCHA and WFP took place in Maqbanah district, centralnorth of Taizz governorate. This area is one of the hard-to-reach areas, divided by an active frontline, with most of its 262,400 residents in acute need, including some 3,000 IDPs. The IDP families have typically fled from nearby districts in the same governorate or the neighbouring Hudaydah governorate. Some IDP families were sheltering in an unfinished school, but have been informed by local authorities that they should vacate soon, so that students can resume classes. UNHCR is coordinating with the NFI/Shelter Cluster partners to help secure them alternative accommodation.

Refugee Response

As part of durable solutions offered by UNHCR, two refugees departed from Aden on 25 September for resettlement in Finland. They had been residing in Sana’a, however due to the closure of the airport to commercial flights, departed through Aden international airport. In 2019, a total of 86 refugees have been resettled from Yemen.

On 30 September, UNHCR supported the Migration and Refugee Studies Centre (MRSC) of the University of Sana’a in organizing a moot court for the Faculty of Sharia and Law. During this exercise, law students took part in a simulated refugee status determination process, as the final stage of the two-year course which includes a module on refugee law delivered by UNHCR. UNHCR established the MRSC in 2009 and continues to support the centre with capacity-building for law professors, training courses for students, library facility supplies and educational supplies.