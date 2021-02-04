Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 4 February 2021

IDP Response

Ongoing hostilities continue to take its toll on the lifes of civilians. During the reporting period, significant clashes were observed in southern areas of Hudaydah governorate. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 700 people have been displaced during the last week, with over 150 civilians killed since November, with continued clashes in residential areas. The majority of casualties reported were among women and children.

Reports from the field indicate that significant number of IDPs are struggling to cope with colder seasonal conditions. More than one million persons are currently living in IDP hosting sites, many of whom continue to lack access to adequate shelter and basic items. During January, a significant number of IDPs—particularly women, children and the elderly—reported suffering from seasonal illness, fever, chest pain, and other ailments. UNHCR continues to deliver critical core relief items including blankets and stoves, as well as emergency and longer-term shelter kits.

In January alone, UNHCR distributed and finalized the construction of over 1,500 Tehama Shelters, benefiting 9,000 displaced Yemenis.

During the last week of January, UNHCR provided social and legal counselling, psychosocial support and child protection services to more than 550 vulnerable displaced persons in Sana’a, Al-Amanah, Amran, Sa’ada, and Dhamar governorates. Legal counselling covered individuals’ fundamental rights and informed on the available procedures to access legal and civil services, particularly for family and property matters.

The ongoing fuel and gas crisis continues to impact thousands of Yemeni families. Reports indicate a significant number of displaced Yemenis who rely on public transportation are facing increasing challenges in accessing basic services as well as specialized healthcare. UNHCR has enhanced its protection monitoring to ensure the most vulnerable individuals are identified and assisted.

Refugee response

During the reporting period, UNHCR provided cash assistance to more than 1,000 refugee families in Yemen. In Kharaz refugee camp, Lahj governorate, UNHCR and partners distributed cash assistance to over 320 refugees and asylumseekers. Beneficiaries included survivors of gender-based violence, foster parents of unaccompanied children, and families facing acute challenges, including loss of income and death. Refugees received between USD 80 and USD 200 depending on their needs and vulnerabilities. Additionally, over 850 refugee families received cash in the north of the country. In 2021, some 24,000 refugee families with benefit from multi-purpose cash assistance to meet their basic needs.

During the reporting period, UNHCR provided protection support to 15 refugees currently in detention. The 15 refugees were to be forcibly transferred by authorities from the north to areas in southern Yemen. With the support of UNHCR, five individuals were released, including four women. UNHCR is following up on the remaining cases.