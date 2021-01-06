Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 31 December 2020

IDP Response

Since the beginning of the year, to date, UNHCR has assisted over one million displaced Yemenis through its cash assistance programme.

UNHCR and partners provided non-food items (NFIs) to over 16,600 displaced persons in Marib, Al Baydah, Al Dhale’e, Taizz, Aden, Abyan, Shabwah and AlHudaydah governorates, while over 1,000 conflictaffected displaced families in Marib, Lahj and Al Hudaydah were provided with shelter assistance. In the south of Yemen, UNHCR through partners distributed 1,194 NFI kits and 272 Emergency Shelter Kits (ESKs) in Ibb, Taizz, Amanat, Al-Asima, Sana’a, Dhamar and Amran during the reporting week.

Under Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster site improvement activities, UNHCR through partner JAAHD has started providing WASH assistance to 2,191 displaced persons as well as host communities in nine sites hosting IDPs in Abs district in Hajjah governorate. These activities include the installation of 35 water points, rehabilitation of 11 communal water points and supplying clean water through water trucking. UNHCR and JAAHD started to build 1,200 latrines targeting 2,376 displaced families in 28 sites hosting IDPs in AlHudaydah, and 17 IDP hosting sites in Hajjah governorate.

UNHCR through partner Sustainable Development Foundation (SDF) has started implementing site maintenance activities targeting over 550 households across four IDP sites in Dhamar governorate. Living conditions and infrastructure will be improved through the installation of 35 emergency latrines and the rehabilitation of 14 water distribution points among other works.

Refugee response

Since the beginning of the year, to date, UNHCR has assisted more than 36,500 refugees through its cash assistance programme. During the reporting period, some 120 refugees in Kharaz refugee camp in the south of Yemen received cash assistance. Meanwhhile in Sana’a, 93 per cent of the 7,997 targeted refugees and asylum-seeker households have received winterization and regular cash assistance.

UNHCR and IOM are exploring the possible resumption of Assisted Spontaneous Returns (ASR) from Yemen to Somalia. UNHCR and partners have, so far, registered over 1,250 refugees who have expressed their intention to return.

The ASR has been put on halt since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 movement restrictions and closure of international borders.

During the reporting week, over 80 malnourished children and pregnant and lactating women were newly admitted to the camp nutrition programmes. Since the beginning of the year, over 2,000 malnourished children and some 1,100 expectant and nursing mothers, in Basateen and Kharaz refugee camp, have received treatment for acute malnutrition.