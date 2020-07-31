Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 30 July 2020

IDP Response

The ongoing protection assessment so far this year surveyed a total of 233,000 IDP, impoverished local host community and returnee families, or 1,411,000 individuals country-wide. Most (95 %) of the families (172,000) reported to have no income (74 %) or less than 25,000 YER/40 USD (21%) per month. Most (89 %) of the displaced families in the north reported to have been displaced since or before 2019. Less than half (37 %) of the families were living in a rented house and 19 % in makeshift shelters while half (53 %) of the families referred to their shelter condition as ‘poor’ and in need of major repairs.

An alarming 82 % said they have at least one member with a vulnerability such as a pregnant or lactating woman, with a chronical medical condition, has a child engaged with labour, with physical disability, a female heading a family or an elderly unaccompanied person. A high number of the displaced and returnees (77 %) said they are remaining in the current location, but willing to return once the situation improves.

UNHCR SO Aden started the distribution of the third batch for cash for IDPs 23 July, targeting some 9,800 displaced, returnee, and most vulnerable host community families in the southern and central governorates.

Heavy rains hit various governorates in the north of Yemen, and severely damaged 1,700 displaced family shelters in Abs and Al-Zuhrah district, Hajjah. Several deaths and injuries from the local community is currently under verification. Shelter Cluster in coordination with UNHCR will distribute shelters to replace the destruction. Protection partners will undertake a rapid protection assessment to identify their needs amongst the affected families. In Dhamar and Amra governorates, heavy rains caused damages to several IDP hosting sites, the household items and family tents. In areas, flooding has rendered the IDP hosting sites unlivable. UNHCR is coordinating with local authorities to move the affected IDP families to a safe place away from the damage while the office prepares emergency shelter, basic household items and supplementary plastic sheeting for some hundred families.

The rehabilitation and upgrading the 33 Refugee Household Units in Al Jahdda IDP hosting site in Hajjah governorate has finalised. The process included construction of a supporting wall to prevent land erosion, rehabilitation of the water network so that each family receives an adequate supply of water, installation of ten solar lamps for after sun set, partitions between each RHU and fitting with gates. These improvements are aimed to provide more privacy, dignity and better living conditions for the IDPs.

Refugee Response

UNHCR Sana’a started the distribution of cash for 4,150 refugees and asylum-seekers families with heightened socio-economic vulnerabilities as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions such as loss of income and closure of businesses. Beneficiaries with mobility challenges or other vulnerabilities will receive cash-in-hand instead of collecting at bank cash points. After the distribution, UNHCR would have supported more than 12,300 refugees and asylum-seekers with ‘Cash for COVID-19’ so far this year.