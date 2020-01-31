Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 30 January 2020

IDP Response

So far this winter, UNHCR Sub Office Aden has reached close to 5,500 families with extra winterization support in the colder areas of Taizz, Shabwah and Al Dhale’e governorates. Each family received around USD 230 cash transfer to help them prepare for the harsh weather, including personal insulation and heating items for their shelters. Last November, the Shelter/NFI Cluster published the ‘ Winterization Recommendations for Yemen, October 2019-February 2020’, which outlined the need for extra support to 385,320 vulnerable families in Yemen.

Ongoing fighting in Al Jawf governorate throughout 2019 resulted in the displacement of 550 families and loss of livelihoods. In Al Humidat district, west of Al Jawf governorate, UNHCR assessed the situation of three IDP sites where 73 families have sought shelter. Family needs included basic household items and emergency shelter kits. A severe lack of WASH facilities such as solid waste management, latrines and garbage control were also observed.

UNHCR, as leader of the CCCM Cluster, coordinated with WASH partners to address the gaps as soon as possible.

UNHCR monitored the installation of solar panels for a water point with a 2,000-litre capacity for 35 IDP families at the Mathab Al Waghra IDP site, Al Humidat district, west of Al Jawf governorate. The solar panels guarantee efficient refilling of water tanks, while the proximity to the IDP site ensures the risks of women and girls to potential harassment and abuse are minimized.

In Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates, the plan to install 6,000 Tehama Emergency Shelter Kits (TESKs) is still in progress. A total of 5,817 families have moved into the newly installed TESKs that are currently at various stages of completion.

In the two governorates, a total of 12,139 families were assisted with shelter solution s in 2019, ranging from TESKs, ESKs, Refugee Housing Units (RHUs), tents and plastic sheeting to enhance existing structures.

Refugee Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR and its government counterpart issued documentation to 400 refugees from Somalia and asylum-seekers from Ethiopia, at four registration centres in Aden, Basateen, Mukalla and Kharaz. With valid documentation, persons of concern have improved access to public services such as health and education. UNHCR also provided counselling to 17 refugees and asylum - seekers that arrived at the two registration centres in Kharaz refugee camp in Lahj, as well as Aden.

Jointly with the Ministry of Education, UNHCR distributed school uniforms to 2,000 refugee children in primary and secondary school in Kharaz refugee camp for the second semester of the academic year.

During the reporting period, 29 undernourished children aged 6 months to 5 years old, as well as pregnant and lactating women, were admitted to the nutrition programme for the prevention and treatment of acute malnutrition, in Kharaz refugee camp and Basateen neighborhood in Lahj governorate.