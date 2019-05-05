Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 3 May 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

1.28 M IDP returnees

264,921 refugees

9,557 asylum-seekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

IDP Response

UNHCR continues to deliver emergency corerelief items (CRIs) to internally displaced families (IDPs) in Taizz governorate, where the southern frontlines run horizontally through the region. Taizz governorate houses the second highest number of IDPs (68,625 families) and returnees (24,721 families) in the country. This week, as a response to this continuous flow, some 450 IDP families in various districts received CRIs/emergency shelter kits (ESKs). During the reporting period, CRIs were provided to 458 IDP families in Hays district, south of Hudaydah governorate that neighbours Taizz governorate. There are 26 districts in Hudaydah, with IDPs scattered across all areas, the highest number being recorded in the southern Zabid district (8,203 families) followed by the northern tip of Az Zuhrah (5,713 families) which also borders Abs district, Hajjah governorate, to the east.

The northern governorate of Amran continues to experience the flow of IDPs from the neighbouring governorates of Al Hudaydah and Hajjah. During the reporting period, a total of 150 families received CRIs throughout eleven districts in Amran governorate.

In Al Dhale’e governorate, bordered by the hotspot governorates of Ibb and Taizz to the west, UNHCR through a partner distributed 647 CRIs to newly displaced families hosted in Ad Dhala’e, Qa’atabah and Al Hussein. Al Dhale’e governorate is one of the areas with the fewest IDPs – just 0.9 per cent of the entire IDP population (5,551 families) – and the three districts contain close to half of the governorate’s entire IDP population. In addition, 196 families also received CRIs in Shabwah governorate, currently hosting 0.8 per cent (4,600 families) of the entire IDP population.

The second round of cash assistance for multipurpose protection assistance and rental subsidies has been finalized, with a total of 1,925 vulnerable families identified in those governorates by UNHCR Sub Office Aden. The beneficiary families include 320 extremely vulnerable host community families and 93 returnee families from Aden, Lahj, Hadramaut and Hudaydah governorates. Distribution of the third round for cash beneficiaries started on 25 April in areas operated by Country Office Sana’a, targeting a total of 35,741 families. Within four days of distribution, 71 per cent of the total targeted beneficiaries had received their cash assistance, highlighting their desperate needs.

Refugee Response

From 22 - 24 April, UNHCR undertook a regular protection monitoring mission to Kharaz refugee camp, Lahj governorate, in order to hear first-hand the refugees’ concerns and give advice on legal and documentation matters. The team met with nine refugee community leaders (five male, four female) as well as security/legal officers in the camp. The refugees showed a deep concern towards the presence of smugglers and armed men from nearby villages frequenting the camp that may impact upon the security of residents being hit by stray bullets. Lastly, the leaders mentioned the lack of opportunities for refugee youth and that some have joined the militias as a last resort.

UNHCR is in the process of discussing the outcomes with senior management, and will agree on a follow-up action soon.