Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 3 June – 9 June 2021

IDP Response

UNHCR continues to conduct protection assessments to determine the most urgent needs of displaced populations, adjusting interventions accordingly.

UNHCR assessed some 3,900 displaced Yemeni families (23,346 individuals) in Sana'a, Amanat Al Asimah, Al Baydha, Dhamar, Amran, Ibb, Taizz, Al Dhale'e, Sa'adah, Al Jawf and Al Hudaydah governorates during the reporting period. More than 2,700 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received protection services, including psychosocial, legal support, social counselling, case management, and emergency cash assistance.

A multi-functional team from UNHCR Sana'a carried out a mission to Al Hudaydah between 29 May and 4 June 2021 to evaluate and support the capacity building of protection partners. The team also visited two IDP sites in Az Zuhrah and Al Qanawis districts of Al Hudaydah governorate and Abs district of Hajjah governorate to observe UNHCR and other humanitarian actors' interventions on Shelter/Non-Food Items and Camp Coordination and Camp Management.

Discussions with IDPs and communitybased protection network members covered the sites' situation and their needs. WASH needs are critical, and some 45 sites are said to be in urgent need of WASH interventions. UNHCR will continue raising the issues reported with relevant agencies at coordination fora at both local and central levels.

In May 2021, UNHCR distributed multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA) and cash for food to 56,022 internally displaced Yemeni families. The following distribution cycle is planned to take place in June 2021.

UNHCR's partner conducted a workshop to empower and build the capacity of 86 community focal points (32 females, 54 males) for 34 IDP sites Hajjah governorate on site management and coordination.

These trainings aim at enabling the active participation of the site inhabitants in the supervisory structure of their sites.

Refugee Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR provided 1,728 refugee and asylumseeker families with MPCA. The provided cash helps cover increased basic needs resulting from the deterioration of the socio-economic situation of displaced families due to the pandemic, in addition to the conflict, and to mitigate risks of resorting to harmful practices.