Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 3 - 13 May 2021

IDP Response

Over 40,000 Yemenis have been affected by recent heavy rains and flooding across Yemen. Heavy rains continued to affect and displace thousands of Yemenis during the first week of May, particularly in Aden, Hadramaut, Hajjah, Lahj, Abyan,

Dhamar, and Marib governorates. The majority of those affected are internally displaced people (IDPs) who were already living in already precarious shelter conditions. During the reporting period, UNHCR has distributed core relief items to close to 1,500 displaced families (some 9,000 individuals), including those affected by the floods. All families received essential items including mattresses, blankets and jerricans, to meet their essential needs.

Clashes continue to be reported in Marib governorate. Last week, UNHCR assessed over 350 displaced families to identify their needs. Based on their identified vulnerabilities, UNHCR referred the families to receive protection assistance, including cash assistance and specialised protection services for vulnerable and at- risk children and survivors of violence. Some 60 displaced Yemenis in Marib received psychosocial support. UNHCR also coordinated with partners for referrals to other services, including health, water sanitation, and hygiene.

UNHCR continues to lead the distribution of cash assistance to displaced populations in Yemen. More than 42,000 IDP and refugee families were reached with cash assistance in April, with over 50,000 families planned to be reached during May. This assistance helps ensure those most affected by the conflict have the necessary means to address their needs including food, helping to reduce the risk of famine and improving the protection environment across Yemen.

Ahlam (pictured) is a 28 years-old Yemeni woman who lives with her four children in Al Khudash IDP hosting site in Abs, Hajjah governorate. She has been forced to flee her home twice during the past six years, finally settling in Al Khudash, where 2,600 displaced families live. Ahlam’s husband was killed in an explosion last year, leaving her and her family without a source of income. “I can’t cover my children’s basic needs” Ahlam said during a recent visit. Before receiving assistance, her oldest son started collecting empty plastic bottles to help the family, making less than one USD per day. She and her family are among the thousands of families benefitting from cash assistance from UNHCR. With this support, Ahlam is buying food for her family and covering other basic needs, without have to resort to harmful coping mechanisms to make ends meet.

Refugee Response

During the reporting period, UNHCR in close collaboration with WFP and partner SHS began the monthly food distribution to refugees and asylum- seekers in Kharaz refugee camp in Lahj governorate. All refugees will receive a food ration composed of cereals, pulse, oil and salt to cover their basic food needs. As of 13 May, the distribution had reached about 3,300 refugees (35 per cent of all intended beneficiaries).