Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 29 October 2020

IDP Response

As of now, the Protection Cluster led by UNHCR has 20 functioning community centres out of which UNHCR is managing 12 in strategic locations including in the districts/governorates with high IDP concentrations, such as Marib, Al Hudaydah, Hajjah and Dhamar. As of September 2020, the Protection Cluster reached some 2,268,700 individuals with critical protection services across 21 governorates. Lack of funding led to the closure of three community centres in July 2020, which caused a severe and direct impact on persons with specific needs, who lost access to critical services such as legal assistance, psychosocial support and specialized services.

The Shelter Cluster circulated the Winterization Recommendations for 2020-2021. The Cluster estimated that, between October 2020 and February 2021, some 197,000 vulnerable families will need personal and shelter insulation and heating support through in-kind or one-time cash payments across the country. The Cluster will prioritise IDPs, returnees and vulnerable host community members who live in substandard shelter conditions that put them at severe risk. Based on their level of vulnerability, 70,000 families will be prioritised as in acute need of assistance. UNHCR will support the Cluster through CBI response to thousands of IDP and vulnerable host communities, conditional upon available funding.

Refugee Response

UNHCR continued to provide information to Somali refugees and register those expressing interest in returning to Somalia at the four Return Help Desks in the south of Yemen, although Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) for Somalis have been suspended in view of COVID-19 travel restrictions. So far, more than 1,000 persons have been registered for future departures. The ASR programme for Somalis has been suspended since April due to COVID-19 related border closure measures.

During the reporting period, UNHCR launched its deworming campaign that is held twice a year to defeat anaemia and micronutrient deficiency in Kharaz refugee camp and Basateen neighbourhood, Aden governorate. The five-day campaign in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Government Health Office targeted some 10,000 refugees, IDPs and Yemeni children between two to 15 years old. Health partner CSSW distributed de-worming tablets through home visits, adhering to COVID-19 prevention mechanisms.

UNHCR Sub-Office Aden started the distribution of cash for education in the urban area of Basateen neighbourhood, Aden governorate as part of its annual education support. The parents/caregivers of over 1,000 vulnerable refugee students will receive some USD 40 each in Yemeni Rials for school uniforms and school kits. This will support in the prevention of school dropouts for Grades 1-4 refugee students.