Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 28 January 2021

IDP Response

Ongoing air raids, artillery fire, and clashes across multiple governorates continues to trigger new displacements and hinder the protection space for civilians. Hudaydah, Sa’ada, and Marib governorates in particular experienced clashes resulting in a number of civilian casualties. During the reporting period, UNHCR provided over 500 conflict-affected Yemenis in Hudaydah with temporary shelter. Since the start of the year, UNHCR has further provided over 1,500 displaced Yemeni families (9,000 individuals) with Tehama Emergency Shelter Kits to meet their immediate shelter needs.

According to the latest OCHA report on humanitarian access, during the last two months of 2020, a total of 624 access incidents were reported across Yemen. Restrictions on the movement of humanitarian organizations, personnel, and goods into and within Yemen remained the most widely reported problem for those taking part in humanitarian responses. In particular, reports of restricted movement of cargo and personnel were reported in the south.

UNHCR Yemen recently issued its 2021 Operation Plan. The plan provides a broad overview of UNHCR’s programme interventions, objectives and priorities for the year ahead. In 2021, UNHCR aims to reach over one million displaced Yemenis and 44,500 refugees with cash assistance; provide emergency shelter to more than 420,000 displaced individuals; ensure some 350,000 IDPs and 35,000 refugees in need have access to core relief items; and support the provision of transitional shelter for more than 124,000 vulnerable displaced Yemenis and 1,100 refugees, among other activities.

Refugee response

As COVID-19 remains a pervasive threat across Yemen, UNHCR continues to implement activities to prevent the spread of the virus. During the reporting period, a total of 5,300 refugees and Yemenis were reached with awarenessraising interventions focused on COVID-19 prevention measures in Aden Governorate. The activities were conducted through door-to-door visits and counselling at service points, including health facilities. Additionally, with the support of health partners, UNHCR conducted a number of activities on nutrition and health reaching some 1,400 persons.

Distributions of multi-purpose cash assistance for refugees covering the month of January are ongoing. During the reporting period, more than 700 families were reached with cash assistance in the north of the country. Further distributions will be conducted over the coming weeks.