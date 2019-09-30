Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 27 September 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

53,240 families since January 2019

1.28 M IDP returnees

266,021 refugees

10,154 asylum seekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

IDP Response

On 19 September, UNHCR Field Office Sana’a led a monitoring mission to Khamir and Houth districts, in Amran Governorate. The team visited Al-Baydha IDP hosting site in Khamir district, and Houth medical centre in Houth district, where housing units were recently installed to serve as both classrooms for girls and cholera treatment facilities. Additional equipment including furniture and outdoor shades will be provided to make the units fully functional.

The CCCM and Shelter co-leads conducted joint monitoring visits to Saber IDP hosting site in Lahj and Saudi Technical institute in Aden to assess the needs of displaced families. The visit to Saber revealed that overall services provided to IDPs are well coordinated, though health referral systems require improvement which is being follow up with the Health Cluster. At the Saudi Technical Institute IDP hosting site – which currently hosts 125 families – the mission noted gaps in shelter, non-food items (NFIs), food, nutrition and WASH facilities. The two Clusters are coordinating with partners and other Clusters to ensure IDPs receive the appropriate support.

UNHCR and partners continue to assist over 1,660 families displaced by conflict and floods across the country with NFIs and shelter kits. In Aden, UNHCR and partner NMO assisted 56 conflict-affected families (305 individuals, mostly women and children) in Buraiqa district. In Sa’ada,

UNHCR and partner YDF reached 500 IDPs families in Ghamr district, with NFI kits.

Families received blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, water buckets, sleeping mats and solar lamps. Some 800 families were also provide with mosquito nets in Houth district, Amran Governorate.

Refugee Response

On 19 September, UNHCR and INTERSOS conducted a joint monitoring visit to assess the situation of unaccompanied children and children-at-risk at the government-sponsored Attakafol Social Solidarity Centre in Ashsha’ab area. Several Ethiopian children requested support to return to their country of origin. During the visit, the team met with the Centre’s management to learn about current challenges in addressing the children’s needs. Limited budget, lack of staff capacity building, and constrained recreational activities were amongst the main challenges reported.

Preparations are underway for the departure of the 36th boat from Aden to Berbera on 30 September under UNHCR’s Assisted Spontaneous Return (ASR) programme for Somali refugees. During the reporting period, UNHCR and Government counterparts successfully enrolled 83 Somali refugees in Basateen,

Kharaz and Mukalla for future departures. A further 53 refugees were provided with preliminary information at Return Help Desks, while in Aden, UNHCR registered and counselled another 13 Somali refugees at the Registration centre.

On 23 September, UNHCR facilitated a sensitization training on Voluntary Repatriation and Resettlement for members of the National Committee for Refugee Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Some 35 senior staff from both entities were briefed in detail on the two subjects, which was followed by an interactive Question and Answer session