Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 27 August 2020

IDP Response

UNHCR continues to provide support to persons affected by heavy rains and flash flooding, which displaced an estimated 300,000 persons during the last three months. Out of 1,600 families identified to have been affected by recent floods in Ibb, Taizz and Al Dhale’e governorate who require emergency shelter, basic household items and food, 550 families received basic household items and 350 received emergency shelter kits. UNHCR is continuing assessments to identify more families in need. Amongst the newly displaced are persons previously forced to flee their homes by the conflict, with many have lost their homes, crops, livestock and personal belongings due to the extreme weather.

During the reporting week, 750 IDP families displaced by ongoing conflict in the southern governorates were supported with bedding materials, cooking utensils and solar lamps by UNHCR’s Sub Office (SO) in Aden. In the first seven months of 2020, UNHCR SO Aden assisted 11,900 IDP families with basic household items and 1,800 with emergency shelter supplies. Country-wide, some 30,120 and 7,400 IDP families have been supported country-wide, respectively.

The first phase of a month for an incomegenerating project to produce face masks has been completed, with 20 female tailors from both the IDP and host community in Ibb governorate taking part. A total of 15,000 masks were distributed to destitute IDPs, refugees and host community members, with each tailor earning the equivalent of USD 150. A second round is being considered, with a further 280 refugees and IDP tailors selected from across the country, subject to budget availability.

UNHCR through partner Yemen General Union of Sociologists, Social Workers and Psychologists (YGUSSWP) installed ten waste sites for 370 families in three IDP sites in Sana’a governorate. The 19 IDPs who assisted with levelling the ground, offloading items from trucks and installing waste bins were provided with cash incentives. Sana’a municipal authorities will manage future collection from the site, while a further 20 waste sites will be installed across seven further IDP sites.