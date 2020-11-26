Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 26 November 2020

IDP Response

UNHCR started the distribution of cash assistance to help internally displaced families prepare for the winter, prioritising some 12,380 vulnerable displaced families living in sub-standard shelters. UNHCR will provide them with cash to help them make improvements to their shelters, buy a heater or warm clothes. This winter, UNHCR will distribute USD 6 million to 30,000 IDP families.

Over the reporting period, partners worked with displaced communities to set up some 900 new transitional shelters. In Aden, Lahj, Taizz and Hudaydah governorates, UNHCR and partners aim to distribute and mount about 4,400 transitional shelters for displaced families. The transitional shelters offer families that have been displaced for months, often years, a longer-term solution. They are produced using locally available material, adapted to withstand harsh weather.

About 3,380 Yemeni families displaced by conflict received core relief items in Hadramaut, Al Mahra, Marib, Hudaydah, Sa’ada, Al Jawf, Ibb and Taizz governorates. These families received tents mattresses, blankets and jerry cans to help them cook, sleep, wash and clean.

UNHCR successfully coordinated with Health, WASH and CCCM partners to provide emergency assistance to 200 families in Ibb, after monitoring revealed that several people in the site suffer from scabies. UNHCR provided 1,110 blankets and 800 mattresses as part of a coordinated response.

Refugee response

UNHCR started the cash distribution for over 14,600 refugees and asylumseeking families pushed to the edge of survival due to COVID-19, in Aden, Hadramaut, Lahj, Al Mahara, Shabwah, Al Dhale’e, Abyan and Taizz. Refugees and asylum seekers will receive cash assistance of about USD 150 to help them to cope with the lost income and meet their most basic needs, including food and water.

Over 6,000 refugees, asylum seekers, and Yemeni nationals had consultations at the UNHCR-supported clinics. Upper respiratory tract infections continued to be the leading cause of out-patient consultations. UNHCRsupported health facilities referred about 165 refugees in need of emergency secondary health care to advanced health facilities. In the south, community health workers led educational activities on nutrition and health, reaching close to 1,800 people.

COVID-19 Response

UNHCR worked with 45 Yemeni women from displaced and host communities to produce face masks through a cash-forwork initiative. Each woman will receive USD 340 to produce 2,000 masks. UNHCR will distribute the masks (90,000 in total) to refugees in Taizz, Lahj, Aden, Hadramaut and Shabwah, as part of hygiene kits.

UNHCR and partners also led awareness-raising activities on COVID-19 reaching close to 6,000 refugees and Yemenis. Awareness-raising activities included physically-distanced sessions with small groups, door-to-door visits, counsel at services points, including health facilities.