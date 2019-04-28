Yemen: UNHCR Operational Update, 26 April 2019

Key figures:

24.1 M people in need

3.65 M displaced since March 2015

More than 80 per cent have been displaced more than a year

1.28 M IDP returnees

264,921 refugees

9,557 asylum seekers

Funding

USD 198.6 M required for 2019 operations

USD 55.6 M received as of 16 April 2019

IDP Response

Despite the on-going conflict at the frontlines, UNHCR continued to provide lifesaving emergency assistance to those fleeing violence. On 24 April, UNHCR began distributing an additional 1,000 core-relief items (CRIs) to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kharab Al Marashi district in the northern Al Jawf governorate. Since 2019, a total of 2,050 CRIs and 1,000 emergency shelter kits (ESKs) have been distributed in Al Jawf governorate, comprising 20 per cent of the entire CRIs and 24 per cent of ESKs distributed this year. There are currently 21,162 IDP families in Al Jawf governorat e, mostly staying in districts close to the western frontlines such as Al Maton (3,423 families), Bart Al Anan (3,294 families) and Al Matammah (2,721 families).

In Hajjah city, Hajjah governorate, needs assessments have been finalized for 2,748 IDP families who require immediate intervention and additional CRIs. The distribution by partner Jeel Albena will begin next week. A third of all CRI/ESK distributions this year were delivered in the northern governorate of Hajjah, which currently hosts a total of 12.6 per cent (70,139 IDP families) of the entire IDP population .

In the northern governorate of Amran, UNHCR through partner YRC provided 140 IDP families with CRIs at the Huth IDP site. This is the first time that the families received CRIs as the area had been prone to continuous fighting and remained inaccessible until now. Huth IDP site is one of the most critical 88 priority IDP collective sites out of 1,340 assessed this year by the Shelter cluster. It is also one of the 16 IDP sites where UNHCR is providing protection, shelter management and coordination assistance through the Yemen Humanitarian Fund. The more central governorate of Amran has seen a constant rise in IDPs since the escalation of fighting in Hajjah. Currently, around 26,500 IDP families reside in the area, representing five per cent of the entire IDP population in Yemen.

During the reporting period, a total of 714 CRIs were distributed to IDP families close to the southern frontlines in the governorates of Dha’ale (512), Shabwa (150), Taizz (45) and Hudaydah (36). In the southern governorates, a total of 6,894 CRIs have been distributed this year, while 30 per cent of the stocks were distributed in various districts of Al Dhale’e (2,000) followed by Hadramout (913). Most of the 1,355 families in the south who received ESKs in 2019 have been temporarily settled in Lahj (500) governorate, as well as the southern tip of Hudaydah, Khawkhah district.

Refugee Response

On 20 April, Yemeni security forces in Aden carried out widespread arrests for reasons that are not yet known. UNHCR and protection partner INTERSOS facilitated the release of 16 Somalis and nine Ethiopians among the 500 immigrants detained in Aden. Those released were transported to the Basateen refugee neighbourhood in Lahj governorate by partner SHS.